Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show revealed its top 7 Monday night.

During Monday night’s live episode — which came a day after more than 22 million votes from viewers at home determined the show’s top eight — another singer left the competition.

Here’s a brief recap of the episode.

A look at the ‘American Idol’ top 7 episode

Monday night’s episode featured the judges’ song contest, where “Idol” judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan picked potential songs for the top eight contestants to perform.

All of the contestants got to pick from three songs — one from each judge — but didn’t find out until after their performance which judge selected each song.

Performances from the top eight contestants included:

Breanna Nix — “Independence Day,” Martina McBride (Bryan’s pick)

Mattie Pruitt — “Always Been You,” Jessie Murph (Bryan’s pick)

John Foster — “I Cross My Heart,” George Strait (Underwood’s pick)

Josh King — “Home,” Michael Buble (Richie’s pick, video unavailable)

Gabby Samone — “Hero,” Mariah Carey (Richie’s pick)

Jamal Roberts — “I Believe,” Fantasia (Richie’s pick)

Thunderstorm Artis — “Faithfully,” Journey (Underwood’s pick)

Slater Nalley — “Atlantic City,” Bruce Springsteen (Bryan’s pick)

Who’s in the ‘American Idol’ top 7?

At the end of the episode, voting from viewers determined the top six singers.

This left 16-year-old Mattie Pruitt — the youngest contestant remaining in the competition — and Josh King in the bottom two.

Judges Richie and Bryan — who tied in the judges’ song contest with three points each — opted to save Pruitt to round out the top seven, sending King home.

Below are the top seven singers on Season 23 of “American Idol”:

Thunderstorm Artis

John Foster

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

Mattie Pruitt