This image shows Pom Klementieff, from left, Greg Tarzan Davis, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell in a still from the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning." Paramount Pictures via Associated Press
Margaret Darby
By Margaret Darby
Margaret is a staff writer for the Deseret News where she covers trending topics.

The box office is forecasted to earn a killing over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to the release of both “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" and Disney’s live action “Lilo & Stitch” at the outset of the three day weekend.

“Lilo & Stitch” is anticipated to make a domestic debut of $120 million and “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is expected to rake in $80 million in domestic box office sales, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The simultaneous release of both movies sets the box office up to be one of the highest-earning Memorial Day weekends on record, per Deadline.

“May is shaping up to be one of the best on record,” senior Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “More importantly, this summer’s movie season, coming in the wake of the pandemic and strikes, will generate both massive buzz and impressive box office.”

But if neither “Lilo & Stitch” or “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” are your taste, there are a handful of other flicks in theaters over the long weekend, such as Angel Studios’ “The Last Rodeo.”

Here are some movies you can see in theaters over Memorial Day weekend.

‘Lilo & Stitch’

In this live reimagining of the 2002 animated movie, “Lilo & Stitch,” a genetically engineered extraterrestrial creature, called Stitch (Chris Sanders), crash-lands on Earth and is adopted by an orphaned Hawaiian girl, Lilo (Maia Kealoha).

Stitch is an alien experiment designed to create chaos, but as Lilo‘s kindness and teachings about family soften his heart as they form an unlikely bond.

Rated: PG

Release date: May 23, 2025

Related
Disney starts pulling the brake on live-action remake strategy

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

When a rogue piece of artificial intelligence threatens global annihilation, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and a team of IMF agents risk it all to stop the rise of the malevolent digital superpower — before humanity is changed forever.

Rated: PG-13

Release date: May 23, 2025

Related
Where to watch every ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie before the latest movie comes out
Tom Cruise hangs from airplane in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ trailer. Is Cruise still doing his own stunts?

‘The Last Rodeo’

Retired rodeo legend, Joe Wainright (Neal McDonough), enters a high-stakes bull riding competition in a last-ditch effort to help his grandson. To win as the oldest contestant in the competition, Joe must confront his past and reconcile with his estranged daughter.

Rated: PG

Release date: May 23, 2025

‘Thunderbolts*’

When a covert CIA mission goes wrong, a group of misfit antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) — band together to confront a rising new threat.

Rated: PG-13

Release date: May 2, 2025

Related
What critics are saying about Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’
‘Thunderbolts*’ box office success provides promise of Marvel revival and high summer ticket sales

‘Juliet & Romeo’

In this retelling of the classic Shakespeare play, “Romeo and Juliet,” two star-crossed lovers Romeo (Jamie Ward) and Juliet (Clara Rugaard) defy fate and family expectations in a sweeping pop musical.

Rated: PG-13

Release date: May 9, 2025

‘The Minecraft Movie’

View Comments

A ragtag group of outsiders is mysteriously pulled into a realm called Overworld, which thrives on imagination and creation.

They must team up with a crafter named Steve (Jack Black) and harness the power of creativity to make it safely back home.

Rated: PG

Release date: April 4, 2025

Related
Bigger budget, same ‘dorkiness’: Jared Hess on bringing ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ vibes to ‘A Minecraft Movie’
Building success or facing a game over? Critics give mixed reviews for ‘A Minecraft Movie’
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.