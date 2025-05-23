This image shows Pom Klementieff, from left, Greg Tarzan Davis, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell in a still from the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

The box office is forecasted to earn a killing over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to the release of both “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" and Disney’s live action “Lilo & Stitch” at the outset of the three day weekend.

“Lilo & Stitch” is anticipated to make a domestic debut of $120 million and “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is expected to rake in $80 million in domestic box office sales, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The simultaneous release of both movies sets the box office up to be one of the highest-earning Memorial Day weekends on record, per Deadline.

“May is shaping up to be one of the best on record,” senior Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “More importantly, this summer’s movie season, coming in the wake of the pandemic and strikes, will generate both massive buzz and impressive box office.”

But if neither “Lilo & Stitch” or “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” are your taste, there are a handful of other flicks in theaters over the long weekend, such as Angel Studios’ “The Last Rodeo.”

Here are some movies you can see in theaters over Memorial Day weekend.

‘Lilo & Stitch’

In this live reimagining of the 2002 animated movie, “Lilo & Stitch,” a genetically engineered extraterrestrial creature, called Stitch (Chris Sanders), crash-lands on Earth and is adopted by an orphaned Hawaiian girl, Lilo (Maia Kealoha).

Stitch is an alien experiment designed to create chaos, but as Lilo‘s kindness and teachings about family soften his heart as they form an unlikely bond.

Rated: PG

Release date: May 23, 2025

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

When a rogue piece of artificial intelligence threatens global annihilation, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and a team of IMF agents risk it all to stop the rise of the malevolent digital superpower — before humanity is changed forever.

Rated: PG-13

Release date: May 23, 2025

‘The Last Rodeo’

Retired rodeo legend, Joe Wainright (Neal McDonough), enters a high-stakes bull riding competition in a last-ditch effort to help his grandson. To win as the oldest contestant in the competition, Joe must confront his past and reconcile with his estranged daughter.

Rated: PG

Release date: May 23, 2025

‘Thunderbolts*’

When a covert CIA mission goes wrong, a group of misfit antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) — band together to confront a rising new threat.

Rated: PG-13

Release date: May 2, 2025

‘Juliet & Romeo’

In this retelling of the classic Shakespeare play, “Romeo and Juliet,” two star-crossed lovers Romeo (Jamie Ward) and Juliet (Clara Rugaard) defy fate and family expectations in a sweeping pop musical.

Rated: PG-13

Release date: May 9, 2025

‘The Minecraft Movie’

A ragtag group of outsiders is mysteriously pulled into a realm called Overworld, which thrives on imagination and creation.

They must team up with a crafter named Steve (Jack Black) and harness the power of creativity to make it safely back home.

Rated: PG

Release date: April 4, 2025