Nate Bargatze poses in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nateland is under construction.

Comedian Nate Bargatze, who is known for his clean comedy, is working toward building a family-friendly entertainment empire through expansion of his comedy brand, Nateland Entertainment.

Bargatze’s Nateland is currently the landing place for all his content such as his comedy specials, upcoming tour dates and new episodes of his “Nateland” podcast, which features a variety of hosts and guests.

He also uses Nateland to feature fellow clean comics, including Aaron Webber and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Bargatze-inspired merchandise is also available.

But Bargatze has much bigger plans in store for Nateland Entertainment — he aims to build an entire “world” of his own, the comedian told Deadline.

“Comedians should be bought into more. They write, they have to perform it, you have to do everything, and you do it alone. They can do really kind of anything,” Bargatze told Deadline.

“You can trust if you hire comedians that they know what’s funny, and the ones that go travel in the country, they know what makes every city laugh. No one has their finger on the pulse more than a stand-up comedian that’s on the road, so you should use that.”

Related The case for clean comedy

Bargatze’s plans for Nateland Entertainment

Details for what Bargatze’s “world” entails are limited, but his plans range from television projects to cruise lines and theme parks, according to Deadline.

To make space for his ambitious plans, Bargatze said he will take a brief hiatus from his busy touring schedule to break into movies and television.

“I don’t plan on touring and doing stand-up forever,” he told The New York Times in April. “I want to make movies.”

Bargatze’s first effort at making movies is already underway. The comedian is set to star in “The Breadwinner,” a comedy he co-wrote with Dan Lagana (“American Vandal”), per The Hollywood Reporter.

He’s got several other projects in the works, too. According to Deadline, Bargatze has another movie close to being greenlit, as well as five to seven more scripts in progress, several TV series, a game show and animation projects.

“I think what Nate (Bargatze) is doing that’s unique is he’s hitting a PG, family-friendly audience that kind of nobody else is anymore,” said Jason Heyman, a partner and film packaging agent at United Talent Agency who has worked with Bargatze for roughly five years, per Deadline.

He added, “Back in the day, you had Robin Williams and Steve Martin and people doing more wholesome family — ‘Cheaper by the Dozen,’ or ‘Mr. Mom.’ The studios largely aren’t making those movies anymore. They’re certainly not developing them, and they’re almost never buying them. So there is this starved audience across America of families with kids that want to go to the movies as a family.”

Is Nate Bargatze religious?

On several occasions, Bargatze has credited his Christian upbringing with heavily influencing his comedy.

“I come from a Christian family and Southern Christian, so I wasn’t allowed to watch anything,” he told Fox News in 2023. “And so growing up and only watching clean comedians, it was just how I was going to be. And it would feel forced if I was not.”

During a 2023 conversation with comedian Joe Zimmerman on his “Nateland” podcast, Bargatze said, “My parents grew up Catholic, but I was raised Baptist.”

Even during busy tours, Bargatze still makes time for religious worship.

“I’m on the road so much, but when I’m here, I go (to church) as much as I can,” he told Esquire.

“It’s a good thing to be around,” Bargatze said. “I think it makes you feel grounded.”

When is Nate Bargatze coming to Utah?

On his upcoming “Big Dumb Eyes” tour, Bargatze will stop at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City for three shows, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Bargatze will perform at the Delta Center on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., he announced.