In the wake of the July 13 shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for a better kind of politics, for focusing on points of connection rather than points of difference.

Now, the Senate has an opportunity to embrace that approach with a bill that could turn down the temperature on a culture war debate. But they may let it slip away in favor of the partisan bickering we’ve come to know so well, according to Robin Fretwell Wilson, an expert on religious freedom law.

For the past several weeks, Wilson and her team at the University of Illinois College of Law have been researching the Right to Contraception Act, which would protect access to birth control. It was put forward by Democratic leaders who want to limit the impact of potential future Supreme Court rulings on health care and women’s rights.

Although research has shown that Republicans and Democrats show very similar, very high levels of support for birth control access, Senate Republicans blocked the measure in June, arguing that it’s not needed.

Democrats had almost certainly counted on them doing so, political commentators said, noting that the Right to Contraception Act was likely a messaging bill rather than a legitimate proposal.

Wilson, who has worked closely with Utah and other states in recent years on laws dealing with religious freedom, LGBTQ rights and adoption, watched all this unfold with frustration.

While she doesn’t believe that birth control is as threatened as some Democrats make it sound, she also thinks the Right to Contraception Act could be a valuable piece of legislation — and a chance for senators to prove that bipartisanship is still possible.

“This is eminently doable,” Wilson said.

But doing it would require more than changing some Republican senators’ minds, she said. Democrats would have to agree to simplify the bill and ensure that it wouldn’t overrule federal or state-level laws regarding religious freedom and parental consent. (She went into detail about her concerns with the current version of the Right to Contraception Act in a recent column for the Deseret News.)

The fight over this bill is part of a larger battle over religious freedom rights, in general, and the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, in particular.

As I wrote at the end of last year, that federal law once unified Democrats and Republicans, but it’s now caught in the middle of partisan strife. As they did with the Right to Contraception Act, Democrats are increasingly trying to exempt new policy proposals from the law’s protections, and, by doing so, almost guaranteeing that Republicans will object.

Passing a simplified version of the Right to Contraception Act would not only enable senators to back up their talk about unity with action, but it would turn down the temperature of some of the recent fights over religious freedom, Wilson said.

Person of the week: Pope Benedict XVI

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI chose to step down from a position of immense power because he felt that he was no longer the right person for the job.

Sound familiar?

Benedict came to some Catholics’ minds on Sunday when President Joe Biden announced he too would leave the spotlight earlier than originally planned. In an essay for America magazine about the parallels between their stories, Michael O’Loughlin argued that both men displayed an incredible level of humility.

Benedict had served as pope for nearly eight years when he made his historic decision to retire. (Popes are generally expected to serve until their death.) Pope Francis was chosen to succeed Benedict, who became pope emeritus.

Benedict died about 18 months ago, nearly 10 years after he retired. He will be remembered for his scholarly writings, his service to the church and, of course, his decision to step down, as I previously reported.

