Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, presents President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a gift on Friday, September 27, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, during a special visit to church headquarters in Salt Lake City on Friday.

“No one will be more supportive of these Olympics than we will,” said President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We’re thrilled to contribute in any way we can. We want you to feel that there’s no more hospitable place in the United States — or on this planet — than you have here.”

President Holland — with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and emeritus General Authority Elder Donald L. Hallstrom — emphasized how valuable Utah’s spirit of volunteerism will be for the 2034 Games, just as it was during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. The leaders also noted the added blessing of having former missionaries who speak many languages and become champions of the countries in which they served.

From left, Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), President Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meet at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. Church leaders presented Bach with a four-generation chart of his ancestors and a leather-bound copy of the Book of Mormon. Bach gave President Holland a set of Olympic rings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also participating in the meeting, held in the Church Administration Building, were IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi. According to information published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, a delegation for the 2034 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City was also present. It was led by Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. He was joined by committee chair Catherine Raney Norman, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Don Stirling of the Miller Group and 2024 Paris Games silver medalist Kenneth Rooks.

“Thank you for highlighting the volunteers,” Bach said. “This is one of the values we share with your church. It’s about unity. It’s about volunteerism. It’s about one global world. It’s about peace. Therefore, for me it’s no surprise we get along with each other.”

Mendenhall said that in the Salt Lake City School District alone, more than 100 languages are spoken, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After the IOC voted in Paris to award the 2034 Winter Games to Utah on July 24, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement offering “heartfelt congratulations” and pledging to work with Olympic organizers.

“We stand ready to support the 2034 Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

Recalling the feelings of “unity, peace and friendship” that characterized the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games, church leaders said they are “committed to efforts that make Salt Lake a host city that embodies values of service, cooperation, and mutual respect.”

The leaders also pledged, as “the home of the international headquarters of the church,” to support Olympic organizers at both local and international levels to again welcome the world to Utah.

Church leaders presented Bach with a four-generation chart of his ancestors and a leather-bound copy of the Book of Mormon. Bach gave President Holland a set of Olympic rings.