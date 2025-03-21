The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson holds a rendering of the Salt Lake Temple celestial room in a photograph taken on Jan. 30, 2025.

Two recent images related to the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple were excellent visuals that herald the colossal project’s acceleration toward an epic finish — a six-month open house in 2027.

The first photograph (seen above) was the most recent image of President Russell M. Nelson, who is seen sitting at a table in his office holding a rendering of what the celestial room will look like when the seismic upgrade and other work is done.

The second photo shows the intricate craftsmanship along a ceiling in the celestial room, which is meant to be a representation of the peace and light of heaven. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe the Celestial Kingdom is a part of heaven where people may live forever with their families in the presence of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Intricate details of the ceiling in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The sights in those photographs contrast starkly with 2021 photos of President Nelson walking through the celestial room with Sister Wendy Nelson after the temple was decommissioned and emptied out for the renovation.

The original pioneer craftsmanship remained on the walls — they are being preserved and refreshed — but the floor was barren and the stairs leading to adjacent sealing rooms were seen stripped to wood and studs.

President Nelson announced the renovation in May 2019. For the past six years, he has steadily guided the project, leaders say, adapting when the work exposed unexpected obstacles that expanded the original timeline from four years to six.

The church president also has employed it as a metaphor on a regular basis.

For example, he used his tour of the temple renovation in 2021 — and video and photos of the tour — to augment his October 2021 general conference talk about strengthening both temple and spiritual foundations.

In 2023, after he suffered a fall that prevented him from attending general conference in person, he encouraged Latter-day Saints in a video message to attend temples regularly and to adopt a celestial perspective in their lives.

“When you are confronted with a dilemma, think celestial!” President Nelson said. “When tested by temptation, think celestial. When life or loved ones let you down, think celestial. When someone dies ‘prematurely,’ think celestial. When someone lingers with a devastating illness, think celestial. When the pressures of life crowd in upon you, think celestial. As you recover from an accident or injury, as I am doing now, think celestial.”

Read the official First Presidency Easter message.

The First Presidency also shared social media messages about Easter.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson traveled to Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, where he met the country’s president and first lady.

The Relief Society worldwide devotional celebrated global sisterhood and covenant community.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will celebrate its 5,000th week of continuous network broadcasts of “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, July 13. The choir wants your input. Share special experiences, stories or feelings of inspiration that came from watching or listening or participating in the show at 5000@tabchoir.org . Responses will help develop the show’s theme and may be used in the broadcast.

Here’s how the church is working to reduce water usage this year by millions of gallons.

Leaders broke ground for the first temple in Madagascar.

A former U.S. senator and his wife have been called to serve as the new directors of Church Hosting in Salt Lake City.

ICYMI, the church issued its first-ever scholarly, book-length history of the Young Women organization with “Carry On: The Latter-day Saint Young Women Organization, 1870–2024.” The book recounts both the evolution of the Young Women program and many stories of girls who have been helped by the organization’s existence.

Intricate details of the ceiling in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

