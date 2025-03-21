Tad Walch covers religion with a focus on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Two recent images related to the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple were excellent visuals that herald the colossal project’s acceleration toward an epic finish — a six-month open house in 2027.
The first photograph (seen above) was the most recent image of President Russell M. Nelson, who is seen sitting at a table in his office holding a rendering of what the celestial room will look like when the seismic upgrade and other work is done.
The second photo shows the intricate craftsmanship along a ceiling in the celestial room, which is meant to be a representation of the peace and light of heaven. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe the Celestial Kingdom is a part of heaven where people may live forever with their families in the presence of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.
The sights in those photographs contrast starkly with 2021 photos of President Nelson walking through the celestial room with Sister Wendy Nelson after the temple was decommissioned and emptied out for the renovation.
The original pioneer craftsmanship remained on the walls — they are being preserved and refreshed — but the floor was barren and the stairs leading to adjacent sealing rooms were seen stripped to wood and studs.
President Nelson announced the renovation in May 2019. For the past six years, he has steadily guided the project, leaders say, adapting when the work exposed unexpected obstacles that expanded the original timeline from four years to six.
The church president also has employed it as a metaphor on a regular basis.
In 2023, after he suffered a fall that prevented him from attending general conference in person, he encouraged Latter-day Saints in a video message to attend temples regularly and to adopt a celestial perspective in their lives.
“When you are confronted with a dilemma, think celestial!” President Nelson said. “When tested by temptation, think celestial. When life or loved ones let you down, think celestial. When someone dies ‘prematurely,’ think celestial. When someone lingers with a devastating illness, think celestial. When the pressures of life crowd in upon you, think celestial. As you recover from an accident or injury, as I am doing now, think celestial.”
