Chelsy Kim, center, from California, reacts to seeing her aunt, Heeyoung Kim, from Draper, right, before attending the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Sunday was the 195th anniversary of the first official worship service of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as pointed out by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

That’s just one of the ways to look back at the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here is another look, by the numbers:

* Note: The 98,397 in attendance at general conference includes those who watched conference from the overflow in the Tabernacle on Temple Square.

The attendance in the Conference Center for the five sessions was 94,965, the largest number for a conference since before the COVID-19 pandemic. After pandemic restrictions were lifted, church and Salt Lake City officials limited attendance for safety concerns related to the construction work for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple.

The church’s Temple Square events services manager, Chris Stepan, said Saturday that the difference this weekend was palpable.

“There’s an energy, there’s an excitement. It’s good to have a full building,” Stepan said.

Another person who couldn’t believe her eyes was Sister Maddy Allen, a Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square missionary from Caledonia, Mississippi.

“There are so many more people than last April,” she said.

Sister Allen and the other missionaries spent conference weekend welcoming people to the Conference Center, giving them directions and, she said, “helping people feel loved and wanted here. It’s a good assignment to have.”

“It’s so cool to see how many people want to come and learn about Jesus Christ,” she said. “It’s amazing to see their faith and dedication and desire to learn.”

