Several brands of ground cinnamon spice were found by the Food and Drug Administration to contain elevated levels of lead. This investigation expands from a previous one finding lead contamination in cinnamon applesauce pouches last October.

Several brands of ground cinnamon spice were found by the Food and Drug Administration to contain elevated levels of lead. This investigation expands from a previous one finding lead contamination in cinnamon applesauce pouches last October.

According to the FDA’s report, the six contaminated cinnamon brands include:

El Chilar.

La Fiesta.

Marcum.

MK.

Supreme Tradition.

Swad.

Some of these brands are sold in discount stores such as Family Dollar, Dollar Tree and Save A Lot, per The Washington Post.

While the cinnamon spices have significantly less levels of lead than in the applesauces, the FDA advised that prolonged exposure to the contaminated products could be unsafe by rising blood lead levels.

What led to the ground cinnamon discovery?

The Deseret News reported that the FDA found elevated lead and chromium in multiple cinnamon applesauce pouches from the brands:

Schnucks.

WanaBana.

Weis.

Per CNN, more than 460 reported cases of lead poisoning, many of which were children, were tied to the Ecuador-imported cinnamon applesauce. These cases are currently under investigation, with updates posted as recently as last week.

Following the applesauce investigation, the FDA surveyed ground cinnamon products from discount retailers and analyzed them for lead and chromium. Based on its findings, the six mentioned brands were all found to have had “elevated lead levels ranging from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million,” according to the FDA.

In comparison, the applesauces had “between 2,270 parts per million and 5,110 parts per million of lead,” per The Washington Post.

The dangers with lead poisoning

According to the Mayo Clinic, lead poisoning occurs when the human body, over months or even years, builds up excess lead in the body. Anyone can get and experience symptoms — even in the smallest amounts — but children under 6 are most vulnerable to it, as it can “severely affect mental and physical development,” per the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms for children include:

Developmental delay.

Loss of appetite.

Seizures.

Vomiting.

Symptoms for adults — with a few similarities to children — include:

Abdominal pain.

Difficulties with memory or concentration.

Miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth in pregnant women.

Reduced sperm count/abnormal sperm.

While it’s best treated by prevention, according to the Mayo Clinic, some therapies can be used to treat severe cases of lead poisoning.

What the FDA recommends

Since the discovery, the FDA sent a letter to all U.S. cinnamon processors and distributors, advising to take caution with their respective products.

In its report, the agency attempted to contact all of the affected parties, recommending each take on voluntary recalls. All but one company, MTCI — the distributor of MK — received the FDA’s warning.

The FDA urges consumers who have the contaminated products to immediately dispose of them. Ground cinnamon has a long shelf life, so it’s advised to immediately check where you store cinnamon and see if you have any of the affected products. If you suspect you’ve been exposed to lead, talk to your health care provider.

Additionally, the agency recommends consumers eat a variety of foods to decrease the risk of lead poisoning from the same source.