Two people watch the sunset over the Great Salt Lake from Ladyfinger Point on Antelope Island on Monday, June 5, 2023. Utah might be an enticing option for couples seeking a memorable setting for an engagement.

Thinking about popping the question? Maybe it’s time to start envisioning the perfect moment and location for your proposal.

With its stunning landscapes and romantic allure, Utah might be an enticing option for couples seeking a memorable setting for an engagement.

Is Utah a good place to propose?

Utah is often ranked high for its beauty with its multitude of diverse landscapes. For example, compared to other states, Utah is ranked the fourth most beautiful state in the U.S. by Thrillist and the 14th most naturally beautiful state by Forbes.

The beautiful views in Utah could provide an enticing backdrop for engagement photos or a fun trip which includes a proposal.

During a discussion about Utah, Maddie Job, an employee at Pro Proposal Co., a company specializing in proposal planning and destination engagements, told The Knot, “From red rocks, mountains and lakes, we truly have it all. This naturally draws people from all around the world to Utah for their engagement!”

“The most common thing we hear from couples is that they chose Utah for their engagement to get the best view for their proposal experience and make a trip out of it,” Job continued.

10 places to propose in Utah

Find stunning views, beautiful gardens and great places to stay in all of these proposal spots.

Alpine Loop Scenic Drive

In the Provo Canyon, the Alpine Loop Scenic Drive covers 20 miles through the Wasatch Range, offering views of Mount Timpanogos and other peaks. The drive is amazing during all seasons: Yellow aspens and orange leaves during the fall, snow covered peaks in the winter, wildflowers in the spring and little creeks and rivers during the summer, per Utah.com.

According to The Knot, couples could stop around the scenic drive at Deer Creek Reservoir State Park of Soldier Hollow State Park to fish, hike or snowshoe.

Antelope Island State Park

Antelope Island, settled in and next to the Great Salt Lake, offers amazing views of lakes, islands and beaches. At night, due to little light pollution, it is also a great place to view the stars. Several animals, such as bison, mule deer, antelope and bighorn sheep free-range around the park, per Utah.gov.

The Knot notes various proposal companies offer exclusive helicopter rides over the island, landing in secluded spots inaccessible by any other means.

Bonneville Salt Flats

Found in northwest Utah, the Bonneville Salt Flats is a perfectly flat area covered by thick salt. At certain times of the year, the surface is covered by water, perfect for reflection photos, especially at sunrise and sunset, per Utah.com.

If you want a unique photo, Ski Utah suggests visiting the Spiral Jetty, a massive earthwork art installation. Throughout the year, the earthwork continues to change depending on the salinity of the lake, water levels and activity of algae and organisms.

International Peace Gardens

The International Peace Gardens are located next to the Jordan River in Salt Lake City. The garden houses architecture, statues of world peace leaders and plants that represent the cultural diversity of 26 nations, per the International Peace Gardens Academy.

Vintage Diamond Ring ranked the Peace Gardens as one of the top outdoor locations to propose in.

Lake Powell

Lake Powell, a reservoir on the Colorado River, is a beautiful location to hike, camp, climb, waterski and hang out on the beach. Surrounding the reservoir is the tall red rock often seen around southern Utah, per Utah.com.

Vintage Diamond Ring suggests making a visual proposal by spelling out “Will you marry me?” in the sand.

Mystic Hot Springs

Mystic Hot Springs is in central Utah near Monroe. Grab your partner and step into the mineral-rich water, watch a concert or stay in a cabin, bus or tent, according to Mystic Hot Springs.

Ski Utah found the Mystic Hot Springs great for romantic getaways that would include amazing photos and a laid-back atmosphere.

Snowbird Ski Resort

In Salt Lake City by Alta, the Snowbird Ski Resort has skiing, snowboarding, private lessons, hiking, tram rides, spa treatments and more. It is an all-encompassing resort, per Snowbird.

According to The Knot, this ski resort is one of the best places for a winter proposal. It gets over 500 inches of snowfall a year and has 2,500 acres of terrain to explore.

Snow Canyon State Park

In southwest Utah, near St. George, Snow Canyon State Park has ancient lava flows and red Navajo sandstone. You and your significant other could enjoy the trails and dunes on foot, bike or horseback, per Utah State Parks.

According to Vintage Diamond Ring, Snow Canyon “offers a quieter and less crowded setting for a proposal.”

Whispering Oaks Ranch

Whispering Oaks Ranch is in Moab near Arches National Park. The private cabins have views of the La Sal Mountains and offer amenities such as hot tubs, entertainment and full kitchens, per Whispering Oaks Ranch.

The Knot found that the expansive open spaces of the private 50-acre property offer breathtaking views, setting the stage for an intimate and meaningful proposal.

Zion National Park

Zion can be found in southwest Utah near Hurricane and Springdale. This national park houses massive sandstone cliffs, a unique array of plants and multiple animals, per the National Park Service.

Vintage Diamond Ring suggests proposing at the Narrows or overlooking the Emerald Pools for a picturesque spot.