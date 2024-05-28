A hamburger with a U.S. flag is seen on a plate during a photocall promoting the 52nd German-American folk festival (Deutsch-Amerikanisches Volksfest) in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 26, 2012. Wendy’s, Burger King, Arby’s and more chains are offering National Hamburger Day deals on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Happy National Hamburger Day!

Several national fast-food chains and restaurants are celebrating the holiday with deals on the official holiday, as well as some that span for the entire week.

When is National Hamburger Day?

National Hamburger Day is celebrated annually on May 28.

The national holiday’s sister, National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated annually on Sept. 18.

Here are some of the best places to get free (or really cheap) hamburgers on National Hamburger Day:

Wendy’s

From Tuesday, May 28, through Sunday, June 2, Wendy’s is offering customers Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for National Hamburger Day.

“Take a bite of a Wendy’s hamburger made with fresh, never frozen beef to celebrate National Hamburger Day the right way,” the fast-food chain said in a statement, per USA Today.

To snag the deal, customers must purchase something else (of any price) and apply the digital coupon, which can be found on the Wendy’s app or website.

Burger King

Burger King is celebrating National Hamburger Day with a week full of deals — because the holiday lands during the same week as Burger King’s 70th birthday, per a Burger King press release. The fast-food chain is offering free menu items when customers spend 70 cents or more.

The following deals are available to members of Burger King’s Royal Perks program:

Tuesday, May 28: In honor of National Hamburger day, get a free hamburger when you spend 70 cents or more.

Wednesday, May 29: Enjoy a free Croissan’wich when you spend 70 cents or more.

Thursday, May 30: Get a free medium fountain drink when you spend 70 cents or more.

Friday, May 31: Spend 70 cents or more and enjoy a free cheeseburger.

Saturday, June 1: On Burger King’s official 70th birthday, customers will be offered a free slice of birthday pie when they spend 70 cents or more.

Sunday, June 2: Enjoy a free Jr. Whopper with any purchase of 70 cents or more.

Dairy Queen

From National Hamburger Day through Sunday, June 2, Dairy Queen Rewards members who purchase a Signature Stackburger will be offered a second one for 99 cents, reports Fast Company. The deal is limited to one per customer.

Jack in the Box

On National Hamburger Day, spend at least $1 and you will be be offered a free Jumbo Jack burger at Jack in the Box, according to the fast-food chain’s website.

Arby’s

From Monday, May 27, through Sunday, June 2, Arby’s rewards members can get 50% off any burger when they order through the restaurant’s app or website, according to the fast-food chain.

Dave and Buster’s

Dave and Buster’s loyalty members can enjoy a burger 50% off, the deal is only available on National Hamburger Day, per the Dave and Buster’s website.

Smashburger

On National Hamburger Day, get a burger off the Single Classics menu at Smashburger for $5 when you apply the code CLASSIC24, per Smashburger. The deal is available for online and in-store orders.

Del Taco

When Del Taco rewards members order a Double Del Cheeseburger, they can get a second for free, per Today. The deal is only available on National Hamburger Day and can be found through the Del Taco app or website.