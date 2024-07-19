Taco Bell just introduced a new Cheesy Street Chalupa meal, per KTLA 5.
This menu item comes amid a recent surge of other new Taco Bell items and deals from the past few months. Let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s cheap.
What’s in the Cheesy Street Chalupa meal?
Authentic chalupas are a traditional type of street food, per Uno Casa. Taco Bell’s latest menu addition is a nod to the street food culture that prevails in Mexico.
The Cheesy Street Chalupa meal offers a blend of flavors, with two chalupa shells packed with mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, Jalapeño Ranch sauce, onions, cilantro and a selection of protein, all for $5.49, according to KTLA 5. The meal will be available for a limited time period.
“The chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item,” said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell’s vice president of product innovation.
Other new Taco Bell items this spring and summer
Taco Bell has flooded its menu with new items and deals in the past few months. The restaurant recently opened up its test kitchen to “Good Morning America” to give the nation an inner scoop on the process, per ABC News.
“It all starts with, ‘What’s something that’s crazy craveable (and) unbelievably, undeniably innovative?’ And if you create it, people talk about it,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, said in her appearance on the show.
Here are some of Taco Bell’s latest menu additions.
- Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries: While announced earlier in the month, these fries just debuted in restaurants on July 18, as the Deseret News previously reported. They are flavored with spicy seasoning and Jalapeño Ranch.
- Luxe Cravings Box: While the Luxe Cravings Box doesn’t introduce any new foods, it does compile your favorites into a single box at the low, low price of $7, as the Deseret News previously reported. The box comes with a Chalupa Supreme taco, a five-layer burrito, a double-stacked taco, chips with nacho cheese and a drink.
- Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme: This wrap includes ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and a giant Cheez-It, all for $5.49, as the Deseret News previously reported.
- Big Cheez-It Tostada: This Taco Bell innovation takes typical tostada toppings like ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream and plants it atop a nontraditional tostada base — a giant Cheez-It.
- Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato: The long-popular Baja Blast drink got honored for its 20th anniversary by a collaboration with Mountain Dew, as the Deseret News previously reported.