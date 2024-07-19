Taco Bell fans can enjoy a pair of two Cheesy Street Chalupas with their choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak for $5.49.

Taco Bell just introduced a new Cheesy Street Chalupa meal, per KTLA 5.

This menu item comes amid a recent surge of other new Taco Bell items and deals from the past few months. Let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s cheap.

What’s in the Cheesy Street Chalupa meal?

Authentic chalupas are a traditional type of street food, per Uno Casa. Taco Bell’s latest menu addition is a nod to the street food culture that prevails in Mexico.

The Cheesy Street Chalupa meal offers a blend of flavors, with two chalupa shells packed with mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, Jalapeño Ranch sauce, onions, cilantro and a selection of protein, all for $5.49, according to KTLA 5. The meal will be available for a limited time period.

“The chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item,” said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell’s vice president of product innovation.

Other new Taco Bell items this spring and summer

Taco Bell has flooded its menu with new items and deals in the past few months. The restaurant recently opened up its test kitchen to “Good Morning America” to give the nation an inner scoop on the process, per ABC News.

“It all starts with, ‘What’s something that’s crazy craveable (and) unbelievably, undeniably innovative?’ And if you create it, people talk about it,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, said in her appearance on the show.

Here are some of Taco Bell’s latest menu additions.