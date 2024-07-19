A man sunbaths at the Trocadero fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower, Sept. 7, 2023, in Paris.

With the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games approaching, fans and athletes are preparing for the event of a lifetime.

But because of the intense heat that has already hit Paris — plus the risk of another heat wave during the Games — many are becoming concerned about the risks.

The exhaustion and exertion athletes already face in the Olympics could surge this year as they prepare for what could be, as The New York Times predicted, the hottest Olympics in history.

Heatwave in Paris

The last time the Olympics were hosted in Paris, it was 1924 and 5.5 degrees Fahrenheit cooler. According to CBS News, climate change is one reason for the increase in temperature, as well as a phenomenon called the “urban heat island effect,” where urban areas tend to be warmer than rural areas.

In recent years, the heat has become so severe that thousands of people have died. Last summer, over 5,000 people in France were killed by the scorching heat.

For athletes who will be competing at strenuous levels, the heat is an unwelcome adversary. The Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, saw one in every 100 contestants experiencing a heat-related illness, according to a report by the National Library of Medicine.

One example is tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who CBS News reported as taking two medical timeouts before being asked by the chair umpire if he could continue playing.

“I can finish the match but I can die,” he said. “If I die, are you going to be responsible?”

Rings of Fire II, a recent report conducted ahead of the Paris Olympics, said that conditions in Japan were described as “torturous.”

“Competitors vomited and fainted at finish lines, wheelchairs were deployed to carry athletes away from sun-scorched arenas and the fear of dying on court was even raised mid-match by the Tokyo Games’ number two seeded player Daniel Medvedev,” continued the report.

Hector Pardoe, a British swimmer and Tokyo Olympian, talked about his experience with heatstroke during the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

“It was absolutely horrible,” he said in the report. “One of the worst experiences I’ve ever had, no exaggeration. I was practically paralytic, I couldn’t speak or move and had a very painful migraine. I suffered from vomiting, blurred vision, muscular fatigue. It has made me very cautious with events and heat and post-race protocol and pre-race hydration.”

According to Euronews, French meteorological service Météo France predicted high summer temperatures in May, particularly where some Olympic events will take place. In order to reduce climate change, officials will be implementing “natural systems” to keep indoor temperatures cooler.

This means that the Athletes’ Village will not have air conditioning.

Instead, “a geothermal network has been developed to supply the Village’s buildings: the energy produced (68 per cent of which is renewable) will provide both heating and cooling for the accommodation, offices and housing that will be built within these walls after the Games,” per Euronews. Some athletes will still be bringing their own air conditioners.

People enjoy the sun walking in the Jardin des Tuileries, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. | Aurelien Morissard

The 2024 Olympics

As an additional measure, organizers of the Paris Olympics have said they will be scheduling outdoor sports to avoid the worst of the heat, per CBS News. Marathons and triathlons will reportedly take place in the early morning.

Spectators will be allowed to bring their own water bottles, with free water refilling stations available at each venue.

According to NBC10, archery, cycling, triathlon, sailing and surfing are among the sports that could be significantly impacted by the weather this year. Archery, for example, is heavily affected by the wind. In previous Games, archery has been postponed or delayed due to wind conditions.

Cycling is another sport that involves weather conditions. “Precipitation can create slick tires — and potentially lead to slips and crashes — in BMX freestyle and BMX racing,” per NBC10. “The same goes for mountain biking and road cycling, where high temperatures can also play a factor in endurance races.”

Because the triathlon involves running, swimming and cycling, hot temperatures and water conditions could pose as obstacles. The weather forecast will be important for the sports of sailing and surfing, particularly wind and rain. This year, surfing events will occur in Tahiti.