From left, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, talk before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night.

As the country grapples with recent rulings on abortion, presidential immunity and federal power — and as President Joe Biden pushes Supreme Court reform — former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are careening toward Election Day with what feels like, at least to me, little to say about the future of the court.

Instead, Trump and Harris are focused on issues like immigration and the economy, which can certainly be affected by Supreme Court appointments, but not in the short term.

With one week to go until Election Day 2024, I decided to dig into the numbers and investigate whether the Supreme Court is actually on the back burner during this year’s presidential election — or if I’m just not listening to the right speeches and interviews.

What I discovered by comparing Pew Research Center surveys from the past three elections is that voters overall care as much today about future Supreme Court appointments as they did in 2020 and 2016, but the partisan gap on the issue is growing.

This year, 63% of registered voters say Supreme Court appointments are very important to their vote, compared to 64% in 2020 and 65% in 2016. (In all three surveys, “the economy” was the most popular answer.)

But there’s now nearly a 20-percentage-point gap between the share of Harris supporters who describe Supreme Court appointments as very important (73%) and the share of Trump supporters who say the same (54%).

In 2020, there was only a 5-percentage point gap between Biden supporters (66%) and Trump supporters (61%) on the issue.

In 2016, the gap was 8 percentage points.

What explains this year’s larger partisan gap?

For one thing, conservatives currently hold a comfortable, 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

For another, the oldest justices — Clarence Thomas, 76, and Samuel Alito, 74 — are both conservative and will likely be able to work at least until 2029 in the absence of new health concerns.

In other words, it’s very possible that the next four years will pass without a change to the Supreme Court — but Democratic voters feel more urgency about taking advantage of an unexpected opening.

Fresh off the press

Washington Commanders QB thanks God after unbelievable Hail Mary

A first-of-its-kind project aims to make reading the Bible easier for kids with dyslexia

Term of the week: Dilexit Nos

“Dilexit Nos” is a Latin phrase meaning “He loves us.” It’s the title of Pope Francis’ latest encyclical, in which he writes about Jesus’ love and rising global turmoil.

“The social encyclical appeals to the faithful to ‘meditate’ on Jesus’ love in a world in which consumerism and algorithms obscure humanity,” per The Associated Press.

Pope Francis writes that we must resist the temptation to act as if violence is unavoidable and, instead, use love and forgiveness to build a better world.

What I’m reading ...

Amid a legendary World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, some Jewish baseball fans are choosing their faith over their favorite team. Last week, The Forward reported on Orthodox Jews struggling with overlaps between World Series games and their Sabbath.

Last week, I had a blast reading — and editing — my colleague Lottie Elizabeth Johnson’s profile on Donny Osmond. She spoke to the famous performer about his family, his future plans and his faith.

Odds and ends

In case you’re interested after reading the intro, here are the ages of the current Supreme Court justices:

Chief Justice John Roberts, 69

Justice Clarence Thomas, 76

Justice Samuel Alito, 74

Justice Neil Gorsuch, 57

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, 59

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, 52

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 70

Justice Elena Kagan, 64

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, 54

The top six justices are considered conservative, while the bottom three are liberal.

Justices around age 80 typically face pressure from the political party they’re associated with to proactively retire when that party controls the White House.

That’s what Justice Stephen Breyer, who was then 83, did in 2022, paving the way for Biden to appoint Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg chose not to retire during former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office and then died at age 87 in September 2020. Trump picked her replacement.