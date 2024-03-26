Nicole Shanahan arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has named Shanahan as his running mate.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has named lawyer and businesswoman Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

At a campaign event held in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Kennedy announced Shanahan as his pick for vice president, calling her an “advocate” and “gifted administrator” who shared his compassion, idealism and “a deep love for the United States of America.”

“I am so proud to introduce to you the next vice president of the United States,” Kennedy said. “My fellow lawyer, a brilliant scientist, technologist, a fierce warrior mom, Nicole Shanahan.”

Shanahan, 38, is a California-based attorney, businesswoman and investor. She is also the president of The Bia-Echo Foundation, which invests in reproductive equality, criminal justice reform and the environment. This is her first time running for political office, although Politico reports she has donated to several Democratic campaigns in the past, including Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

Prior to the announcement, Shanahan told USA Today that she first donated to Kennedy’s campaign last fall when he was running in the Democratic primary.

“I am definitely interested in further supporting RFK Jr. for President,” Shanahan said. “In my opinion, he is the best presidential candidate we have on the issues close to my heart: environmental health, regenerative agriculture and social justice.”

Kennedy’s campaign previously named several potential picks for vice president, including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, per CNN. Shanahan’s name has been connected with the Kennedy campaign ever since she paid for its Super Bowl ad, according to The Associated Press.

Naming a running mate will assist Kennedy in his quest to get on the ballot, as many states require independent candidates to designate one before they can be listed on the ballot. He still faces a number of challenges without the support of a political party.

Kennedy’s announcement comes amid a widely unwelcome rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The latter has not yet announced his running mate, as his relationship with former Vice President Mike Pence soured after the events of Jan. 6. Trump will likely announce his pick closer to the Republican National Convention in July.