Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens during a news conference, April 12, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

“America awakes to a rather surreal morning,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson the morning after former president Donald Trump narrowly avoided an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

“This is a horrific act of political violence that ought to be roundly condemned,” said Johnson. “Obviously, we can’t go on like this as a society.”

Trump was holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when a shooter fired bullets striking him on the ear. One attendee died; two others are critically injured. The shooter, who the FBI identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed on the scene. The FBI is investigating the incident. No motive has been identified.

The Republican House leader from Louisiana made his comments in an interview on the Today Show, where he reiterated his commitment to Congress fully investigating the shooting. Johnson also called for dialing back political rhetoric and said leaders on both sides of the political spectrum need to call it out.

Calls to turn down political rhetoric

“We’ve got to turn the rhetoric down, we’ve got to turn the temperature down in this country,” said Johnson. “We need leaders in both parties, on both sides, to call that out, and make sure that happens, so that we can go forward and maintain our free society that we all are blessed to have.”

Johnson said criticism of Trump has contributed to a heated political environment.

“When the message goes out constantly that the threat to Donald Trump would be a threat to democracy and the Republic would end, it heats up the environment,” said Johnson. “We cannot do that, it’s simply not true. Everyone needs to turn the rhetoric down.”

Johnson said it’s time to abandon such rhetoric. He pointed toward a comment made by President Joe Biden saying “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.” Biden had made the comment in a call with donors, per Politico.

“I know he didn’t mean what is being implied there, but that kind of language on either side should be called out,” said Johnson adding it’s fine to have vigorous debate, but it needs to end there.

Biden statement on Trump and the shooting

Biden made a statement about the assassination attempt on Trump that resulted in the death of one rally attendee, firefighter Corey Comperatore, and critical injuries to two others. He said he was grateful Trump was safe and he prayed for his family.

“There’s no place for this kind of violence in America,” said Biden. “We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Trump has called for Americans to unite and “remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.”

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” said Trump on Truth Social. “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.”

Calls to turn down the political temperature

There have been other calls to turn down the temperature. Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, said the assassination attempt marked “a dark, dark day for our nation”

“We just have to kind of turn down the temperature on this,” Fetterman told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “This election is going to be the election in our lifetime, and we have months ahead of us. So much more can happen.”

“We have to make sure that this can never happen again,” said Fetterman.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah and former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien issued a joint statement saying, “We’ve got to take the political temperature down, as evidence by what happened in Pennsylvania today.”

“We call on President Biden to immediately order that all federal criminal charges against President Trump be dropped, and to ask the governors of New York and Georgia to do the same,” said Lee and O’Brien. “Such a gesture would help heal wounds and allow all Americans to take a deep breath and reflect on how we got here. Our prayers are with the victims of the shooting, President Trump and our country.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on social media that it’s time for political leaders to act with moral clarity and take down the temperature.

“This is a moment where all leaders have an opportunity to speak and act with moral clarity. Where all leaders need to take down the temperature and rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists and search for a better, brighter future for this nation,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro ordered that the flags in Pennsylvania fly at half-staff in honor of Comperatore, who was killed at the rally. He told CNN he spoke with Comperatore’s wife who said her husband dove on his family to protect them.

“Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community, and most especially, Corey loved his family,” said Shapiro.

Former First Lady Melania Trump offered her sympathy to victims and commended those who reached out across the political divide to support Donald Trump and their family.

“Dawn is here again,” wrote Melania Trump. “Let us reunite. Now. this morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back.”

Johnson: Committed to Congress doing a full investigation after Trump assassination attempt

Johnson reiterated his commitment to Congress fully investigating the rally shooting and said Congress would work to identify any security lapses.

“The American people deserve to know the truth,” said Johnson on X. “We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP.”

House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-KY has already summoned Cheatle to appear before the committee on July 22. There’s also bipartisan legislation in the works to increase Secret Service security protections for all presidential candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was denied this protection by the Department of Homeland Security.

Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-NY and Mike Lawler, R-NY are working together on the bill.

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green, R-TN, sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting a sleuth of documents including the security plan, internal communications about the potential increase of security to Trump’s team and all briefing materials.