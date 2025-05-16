Ben Coughenour, a professor of physics and astronomy at Utah Valley University, holds a smoke-ring cannon as kids take turns hitting it to create smoke rings during Utah STEM Fest held at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

KEY POINTS The Department of Education is increasing the Charter Schools Program budget by nearly 15% to $500 million and launching new Model Development and Dissemination grants.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon says the program will showcase innovative charter school models, particularly those focusing on classical education, civics, STEM and career-focused education.

There are over 8,000 charter schools in the U.S., recognized in 45 states, with Rep. Burgess Owens supporting increased competition between schools in Utah.

The Department of Education is increasing the Charter Schools Program by nearly 15% this year, bumping the total budget to $500 million, per a press release from Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

McMahon also announced that her department will launch new grant opportunities through Charter Schools Program called the Model Development and Dissemination Grant Program.

“Through this program, the department will showcase bold strategies and innovative education models from charter schools. We will particularly emphasize those that focus on classical education, civics, STEM programs and career focused education,” McMahon said in a video posted to X.

There are currently over 8,000 operating charter schools in the U.S., and as of 2022, charter schools are legally recognized in 45 of 50 states, plus Washington D.C., per the Nation Center for Education Statistics.

States without charter schools include Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont.

The announcement follows the conclusion of National Charter School Week, which the White House recognized on Monday.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, a member of the House Committee on Education and Workforce, has been a proponent of charter schools and increasing educational choice in Utah.

In remarks on Friday, Owens referenced these new innovations. “As a nation, we’ve entered a very exciting new era where every child, not just a lucky few, can access opportunities that fit their unique needs and abilities,” he said.

He continued, “And we’ve started to view education in the same way we view other parts of our economy — through the eyes of the American consumer. It is a culture built on capitalism. Competition drives innovation, accountability and better outcomes.”