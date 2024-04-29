Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young boards a private jet in Arizona to fly to Provo, Utah, to be introduced as BYU's new men's basketball coach on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. With the Suns being eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, April 28, 2024, the commutes between Phoenix and Provo are now over.

It’s tough to serve two masters. In fact, some say it can’t be done. To his credit, BYU basketball coach Kevin Young has been pulling it off for two weeks. Building a staff, retaining a roster, scouring the transfer portal, and recruiting high school prospects, while also working as the associate head coach of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s postseason is unprecedented — and it’s over.

The sun set on the Suns Sunday night when the Timberwolves swept Phoenix 4-0 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. While the loss is sour for the Suns, it is sweet for BYU as Young can now turn his full focus on the Cougars.

Considering what he’s done already, even while jet-setting back and forth, there is reason for optimism.

Retaining

Young announced at his introductory news conference that his top priority was to keep the roster intact. Despite some portal perusing, Young’s first BYU roster will include Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Noah Waterman, Trevin Knell, Fousseyni Traore, Trey Stewart and possibly Jaxson Robinson.

Robinson received his college degree from BYU last week. He declared for the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal. If he withdraws from the draft, there is speculation that he may follow his former coach to Kentucky; however, just as Hall and Saunders showed, leaving BYU can be a hard thing to do and Robinson said he will consider returning to Provo.

If Robinson believes he needs another year to prepare for the NBA, who better to get him ready than Young, while playing another year with his friends in the Big 12? No matter the choice he makes, it won’t be an easy decision for the Big 12′s Sixth Man of the Year.

Recruiting

Young picked up his first high school recruit when he signed four-star product Brody Kozlowski from Corner Canyon High. The 6-foot-8 forward originally signed with USC, but after coaching changes in Los Angeles and Provo, he took another look at BYU and Young scooped him up.

Isaac Davis was recruited by the former staff, but the 6-foot-8 power forward from Idaho Falls, Idaho, remains committed to the Cougars.

Young has four scholarships available for next season and he is working feverishly on his 2025 class. Included on his current shopping list is a rim protector and if he finds one, his first roster will be a tough one to beat.

Rebuilding

So far, former Stanford assistant Brandon Dunson is the only announced addition to Young’s new coaching staff. NCAA rules allow up to five assistants. Young can add four more, including the possibility of retaining Nick Robinson and Collin Terry from the former staff. Both remain on the job along with Nate Austin, the director of basketball operations.

Waking up to a brand-new week with one less thing to do will be a welcome development for a coach who can finally move his family to Provo and settle into his new digs. He is off to an impressive start while working in two states for two bosses at two different levels of basketball — at the same time.

It’s probably too much for just about anyone, except for Young. With the Suns done, BYU now gets his full attention, and considering what he’s accomplished already, there is real reason for optimism and things are only going to get more interesting — starting today.