Tij Iginla, center, poses after being selected by the Utah Hockey Club during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.

It will take some time to learn just how the Utah Hockey Club’s first draft class turns out.

First impressions, though, are positive for the newest NHL franchise.

While most of these players won’t be playing for the Utah Hockey Club in the near future — if ever as Deseret News colleague Trent Wood explained, a majority of NHL draftees spent their careers in the minor leagues — there is optimism brimming from the weekend.

In total, the Utah Hockey Club drafted 11 total players — the organization had a league-high 13 picks heading into the draft before wheeling and dealing its way to its final haul.

The big names, of course, are Tij Iginla, who the franchise selected with the No. 6 overall pick, and Cole Beaudoin, who the team traded back into the first round to grab.

On Day 2 of the draft, the UHC also picked a group of players that included Will Skahan, Tomas Lavoie, Veeti Vaisanen, Gregor Biber, Gabe Smith, Owen Allard, Ales Cech, Vojtech Hradec and Ludvig Lafton.

While it wasn’t a part of the draft, Utah also made a splash over the weekend by acquiring two experienced defensemen, Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev and New Jersey’s John Marino, via trades.

How was Utah’s first draft perceived by members of the national media?

Here’s a look at how five news organizations graded the Utah Hockey Club’s draft haul, from top grades to the lowest. It’s fair to say outsiders were impressed.

ESPN

Utah Hockey Club draft grade: A+

What Rachel Doerrie said: “There is no other grade you can give Utah here. On the totality of their work, it was a brilliant weekend for the NHL’s newest club.

“Using their plethora of picks over the next few years to trade up and acquire a second first-rounder was good business. Both Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin were good selections that will be key pieces of Utah’s forward core.

“Losing Conor Geekie hurts but was palatable given the prospect pool depth. Acquiring Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino is tidy business, as both will be key players on Utah’s blue line. They’re going to surprise opponents next season.”

Flo Hockey

Utah Hockey Club draft grade: A

What Chris Peters said: “Utah had 11 picks in the draft and started off with a bang by taking Tij Iginla. He will be a major star for that franchise from the second he steps foot on the ice. Cole Beaudoin is a player that will help them win, too, with his gritty two-way style. They also went for an old-school physical defenseman in Will Skahan on the blue line with their first pick on Day 2. Six players from FloHockey’s Top 100 ended up being picked including the first three picks, Tomas Lavoie, Veeti Vaisanen and Owen Allard. On top of all of this, Utah made a win-now move by adding Mikhail Sergachev via trade. It was a very, very big weekend for the NHL’s newest team.”

Daily Faceoff

Utah Hockey Club draft grade: A

What Steven Ellis said: “Will Iginla become Utah’s first 50-goal scorer? They hope he will be. He had a monster season with the Kelowna Rockets and will be one of the team’s most marketable stars. I also love the Beaudoin and Skahan picks because they do so many things well, and Tomas Lavoie, Veeti Vaisanen and Gregor Biber all have some interesting upside on the blueline. I also liked the Owen Allard and Ludvig Lafton picks, too. Between the picks and all the work they did off the draft floor today, it was a good day to be a Utah fan.”

The Athletic

Utah Hockey Club draft grade: B+

What Corey Pronman said: “The Utah Hockey Cub’s grade doesn’t reflect the trades they made, as it’s purely about the talent acquired in the draft. As an aside, I’m a huge fan of the deals they made. By bringing Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino into a blue line that will soon have Dmitri Simashev and Maveric Lamoureux, Utah’s defense could be quite terrifying given all the size and mobility that group will have. Focusing on the picks, Tij Iginla at No. 6 was a bit high for me, even though I do see him as a potential top-six wing in the NHL, and he wasn’t too far behind that spot on my list. Utah’s next three picks are highly competitive big men in Cole Beaudoin, Will Skahan and Tomas Lavoie, who all have clear, projectable paths to the NHL. Beaudoin looks like an all-day NHL forward, and those two defenders have real chances to make it too. Owen Allard is a speedster who was one of my favorites in this class too. I could see three NHL regulars coming from this group, with Iginla having a high chance of scoring a lot of goals in the league.”

Bleacher Report

Utah Hockey Club draft grade: B+

What Hannah Stuart said: “If Utah wanted to make a splash with their first-ever draft pick, they got it. Tij Iginla was an excellent way to start things off, and he’ll bring his engaging offensive play to their roster sooner rather than later. Trading up to get Cole Beaudoin at 24 was a slight reach, but if they wanted him and heard others did too, well—we get it. The kid’s a menace in the best way. Notable picks on day two include NTDP defenseman Will Skahan. Skahan is a defensive defenseman who skates well and pressures opponents well.

“A note: if we were grading on all draft weekend activity, rather than just draft picks, this would be an easy A thanks to Utah’s addition of defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino.”