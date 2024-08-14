This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick is taking his time publicly announcing just who will be the Cougars’ starting quarterback in fall camp. After Saturday’s major 100-plus-play scrimmage, the announcement still did not come, with Roderick hinting it could take another week.

In that Saturday scrimmage, Baylor/USF transfer Gerry Bohanon took a good chunk of the reps with mixed results as the defense had a very good day. On Monday, Jake Retzlaff had some impressive throws in moving the ball during an 11-on-11 team period that media members witnessed.

Here are some headlines/links from fall football coverage:

Cougar Insider predictions

Question of the week: BYU will name a quarterback within days. Who’s your pick to start and why?

Jay Drew: I have to admit I’ve gone back and forth on this one for a couple of weeks now. Coming out of spring camp, I was fairly convinced that Jake Retzlaff should be the starter. I based that on what I saw in limited media viewing portions of spring camp. It was apparent that Gerry Bohanon’s surgically repaired shoulder wasn’t back to 100% yet.

I carried that opinion into fall camp, thinking that Retzlaff’s grasp of the playbook, in addition to his arm strength, would win the day.

Well, from what we’ve seen of the two QBs in camp, I have slid over to the Bohanon camp. While I still think Retzlaff has a slightly stronger arm, I just think that Bohanon gives BYU the best chance of winning games, particularly the two nonconference road games — SMU and Wyoming. Bohanon has won road games in tough environments. Retzlaff has not, although he played reasonably well in the season-ending loss at Oklahoma State last November.

There’s also the line of thinking that you don’t bring in a guy with tons of experience elsewhere, and with just one season of eligibility remaining, and ask him to sit if he’s healthy.

So that’s my pick: Gerry Bohanon will, and should, be BYU’s opening-day starter.

Dick Harmon: BYU brought in both Retzlaff and Bohanon to compete hard and create a competitive Big 12-worthy quarterback who could start and win. Bohanon has already proven he can do that, Retzlaff is still looking for a win. I think the QB competition has been productive, intense and entertaining.

The question is, who is going to complete drives and score touchdowns? Both are doing that in fall camp. They trade off making plays and looking good. They also have some errant throws at times. BYU needs precision, execution and confidence projected from players in the huddle and on the sidelines — call it the Riley Nelson factor.

Frankly, I don’t think Aaron Roderick would go wrong with either one. Retzlaff has worked hard and improved. He’s athletic in the pocket, can throw on the run and make plays with his feet. Bohanon has elite breakaway speed when running the RPO, he’s accurate, experienced and confident. Both are type-A personalities and very good interviews. I think Bohanon might be given the nod for the first game because he’s been through so many battles and is a winner.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff makes a throw during spring camp on March 22, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | Jake Wikley, BYU Photo

Cougar tales

BYU hoops coach Kevin Young opened up for several media interviews this past week and five-star freshman Egor Demin gave several interviews. You can read the conversation Jay Drew had with Young here. Demin gave an interview to BYUtv, explaining how he is fitting into life in Provo.

Courtney Wayment explains what she experienced at the Olympics in this piece by Jackson Payne. In women’s basketball, head coach Amber Whiting explains the background on her hire and what she told her star daughter.

From the archives

Extra points

Fanalysts

Comments from Deseret News readers:

Aside from Bohanon killing it and making it pretty clear that there is no QB battle and perhaps never was a QB battle.

It was a battle in spring when one player was medically limited. From all the reports of the scrimmage and practice Bohanon is hitting deep targets and taking off for impressive 45-yard runs.

I’m not sure why they are holding off on the announcement. Our first game is the only gimme this season, so just say what we all sort of know already.

— Josh From London

The O line battle is the most important one for the success of the season, IMO, though I’m interested to see who emerges as QB1. I’m expecting Bohanan, based on what I’ve read from media reports on practice reps, but I honestly think either will be successful if we’ve fixed our O line.

Also, I really hope reports out of camp are accurate that Hill is tearing it up at the tight end position. I could see him doing really well there if he’s closer to his natural weight. He has great hands, and if he’s blocking as well as the reports say, that position switch could be what gets us to a bowl game.

— MesaAZCoug

Up next

Aug. 15 | 7 p.m. | Women’s soccer | Wisconsin

Aug. 21 | noon | Women’s volleyball | @ Southern Utah

Aug. 22 | 6 p.m. | Women’s soccer | @ Saint Louis University