The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Oklahoma State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

Utah 10, Oklahoma State 3

5:32 — Oklahoma State finally got a promising drive going, but Logan Ward missed a 46-yard field goal, and the Utes stay up seven.

7:25 — What an impressive drive.

The Utes marched 64 yards in 11 plays — nine runs and two passes — and took the lead on a Brant Kuithe touchdown run, where the tight end lined up in a wildcat QB formation and faked the handoff to another player coming across the formation. Utah 10, Oklahoma State 3.

The Utes converted another fourth down, and this one came from the freshman — Isaac Wilson rolled out and, with the Cowboys in good coverage, made a bee-line for the first-down marker. He outmuscled an Oklahoma State defender and picked up the necessary 4 yards to pick up the first down at the Cowboys 20.

That set up the touchdown three plays later.

Money Parks also had a 20-yard catch early in the drive to get Utah into Oklahoma State territory.

14:56 — Cole Becker tied the game with a 43-yard field goal after an entertaining, effective 62-yard drive from the Utes. Utah 3, Oklahoma State 3.

Utah converted a fourth and 3 at the Oklahoma State 32 on the drive, with Money Parks in motion and Wilson hitting him for a 11-yard gain.

That came one play after Dorian Singer made an insane catch — pinning the pass on his helmet and holding on as he fell to the ground. It was initially ruled an incompletion but changed on review, and set the Utes up for the chance to go for a fourth and short.

The Cowboys sacked Isaac Wilson sacked twice — sandwiched around another catch and excellent effort to fight for more yards by Singer — after the fourth-down conversion, setting up the Becker field goal.

First quarter

Oklahoma State 3, Utah 0

7:40 — Utah’s second possession came to an abrupt halt when Isaac Wilson tried going long to Dijon Stanley on the wheel route — a play that the Utes were successful at in the opener against Southern Utah — but Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker made an excellent break on the ball and came up with the interception at the Oklahoma State 41.

The Utes defense came up big after the turnover, forcing a three and out.

8:43 — Oklahoma State got on the board first.

The Cowboys drove 62 yards in 10 plays — using a solid mix of pass and run calls — before stalling at the Utah 6.

Logan Ward ended the drive with a chip shot 23-yard field goal. Oklahoma State 3, Utah 0.

12:14 — Utah was unsuccessful on a fourth-and-2 play at the Oklahoma State 32. Isaac Wilson rolled out and threw toward Brant Kuithe, but the Cowboys had the play well-covered and the pass was deflected away by Lyrik Rawls.

13:02 — Brant Kuithe stayed down on the field following a second-down play where Isaac Wilson threw inside the 10 to the tight end.

Kuithe appeared to come down hard on his right shoulder as he leapt unsuccessfully for the pass.

Fortunately for the Utes, he was able to jog off after being attended to.

14:26 — Isaac Wilson came out onto the field to lead the Utah offense, not Cam Rising, who was designated a “game-time decision” going into the day.

Utah started its first drive at its own 49 after Oklahoma State went three and out to start the game.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against Oklahoma State will be televised on Fox, with kickoff at 2 p.m. MDT.

The game will also be streamed at foxsports.com/live.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah’s game against Oklahoma State.