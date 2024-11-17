BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024.

In a game as slow as BYU vs. Kansas Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, it would have been understandable for BYU’s student section, the ROC (Roar of Cougars) to lose interest.

The Cougars’ 17-13 loss was a defensive battle, and I likely would have gone to bed at a reasonable time were it any other team playing. Explosive plays were hard to come by and the 67 combined rushing attempts by both teams did little to help liven up the game.

Yet, the ROC not only stayed till the bitter end, but also had a huge turnout.

It was clear from the beginning that the weather wasn’t going to deter any of us BYU students despite the frigid temperatures hours before the game’s 8:15 p.m. kickoff. With some students arriving as early as 7 a.m. Saturday to wait in line, the student section was filling up two hours before kickoff.

An increase in blankets and hot chocolate in the stands along with the usual and delicious Cougar Tails — a 15-inch maple bar— was a clear sign the ROC was gearing up.

Even amid the freezing temperatures, many a brave student could be seen walking around with one of the many signature ice creams offered from BYU Creamery.

While most of us were in coats and royal blue BYU gear, others elected to have some fun with what they wore.

BYU students cheer and pose for a photo as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Toward the front of the student section, the attire varied — from grandma wigs to a Gorilla costume to fans dressed as chefs. Connor, a student I met in the section right behind the end zone, had game-day overalls that featured logos of all the teams BYU beat en route to its 9-0 start on the back pocket, with a space for Kansas reserved.

Meanwhile, the back of the ROC was just as packed as the front. It saw students standing in the back without seats and some electing to sit on the stairs in front of me and my friends.

As someone sitting in the very back, seeing the uptick of people there not only showed the hype everyone had for this undefeated BYU team, but created even more excitement for those who couldn’t make it to the front.

The game started with Kansas receiving the ball and those in the ROC were all standing and cheering loudly. Even though Kansas scored an opening-drive TD, the crowd wouldn’t sit down until the first quarter ended.

When it came to in-game action though, the student section never took a break, as we stood for almost all of a very slow and grimy game.

A fan holds up a sign as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

With not much to cheer for besides an on-field performance by BYU’s cheer squad and Cosmo the Cougar, the feeling in the air was that the ROC was looking to get crazy and loud.

That moment finally arrived in the second quarter, when Hinckley Ropati scored BYU’s first touchdown of the game on a 30-yard pass. It was arguably the most excited the ROC had been all game, with students jumping up and down and cheering the loudest they had all game.

Kansas would respond with a seven-minute drive that resulted in a field goal.

Despite that, the ROC was still engaged as the halftime neared. With BYU driving with its two-minute offense, students made Y-shapes with their hands and sat in silence as they awaited for BYU to retake the lead.

Instead, a pass was underthrown by BYU QB Jake Retzlaff and intercepted in Kansas’s end zone right before the half.

In the fourth quarter after a defensive stop by the Cougars, we were all shocked again as Kansas decided to have its quarterback punt instead of trying to convert a fourth-down play. Catching BYU’s defense by surprise, the ball caromed off a BYU player’s helmet, allowing Kansas to recover the ball inside BYU’s 5-yard line to the dismay of every student watching.

After such an unfortunate play, all of us were still actively watching and hopeful that BYU would retake the lead, still making sure to cheer loud after Kansas QB Jalon Daniels threw an interception.

The chance came as the Cougars’ offense was driving toward the student section getting all the way into the Kansas red zone. A touchdown would have had the ROC erupt, but a fourth-down catch by Chase Roberts wasn’t enough to get the job done.

BYU fans stand as watch as BYU falls to Kansas as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Even with no chance to win due to Kansas running out the clock, students still sat by and watched until the very last second.

Leaving the stadium was sadder than it’s been all year, but we were still here for our football team. Even with a game as boring and slow as that, the ROC will show out and support our team.

But don’t worry, one loss isn’t going to deter all of us BYU students. While most of us won’t be able to go to Arizona State, where BYU plays this week, we will be attentively cheering from home and showing up as loud as ever in the regular-season finale against Houston.

Whether the moments may be high or low, we are here for it all.