Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) dribbles the ball down the court during a Women’s NCAA basketball game between the Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

It was already going to be a memorable Saturday for the five seniors on the Utah women’s basketball team.

But the way the Utes’ 76-73 win over BYU last weekend ended, their Senior Day also came with some theatrics.

Maty Wilke’s halfcourt heave that banked in and swished through the net in overtime, winning the game for the home team at the Huntsman Center, capped what ended up being an unexpected thriller against Utah’s rival.

It was also a perfect way for Utah and its 8,242 fans in attendance to say goodbye to its five seniors in Jenna Johnson, Kennady McQueen, Ines Vieira, Maye Toure and Nene Sow.

McQueen called the game-winning shot “a fantastic ending.” To Johnson, it was “just a super exciting moment out there.”

And then, following the back-and-forth matchup, those five seniors were honored after their final game at the Huntsman.

It gave them a chance to reflect on a career that — for McQueen, Johnson and Vieira, as well as junior Gianna Kneepkens — has included three straight trips to the NCAA tournament, a projected fourth straight this year and a Pac-12 regular-season co-championship two years ago.

“What a perfect ending at the Huntsman Center and five years,” said McQueen, the local hero who starred at nearby North Summit High and played the past five years for the Utes.

“I mean, I couldn’t have predicted it any other way. Of course, it had to end like that. But just a blast. I feel like the first emotion I’m feeling is just so much gratitude for the community, the staff, the opportunity to play here, my teammates, it’s just been a fantastic journey.”

The seniors made their impact in Saturday’s win.

Toure, the grad transfer from Rhode Island, scored a team-high 24 points while adding 14 rebounds. Johnson made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and six rebounds. McQueen started the game with a 3-pointer, kicking off a 17-3 run, and had four points to go with six rebounds and two assists. Vieira added six points and a team-high five assists.

Johnson, the Medina Minnesota, native who, like McQueen, has had her share of clutch moments in a Utah uniform, thanked the fans who made it a special atmosphere on Saturday.

“I remember freshman year, it was pretty quiet in there. There wasn’t a lot of people, and I just think that speaks to the program and what we’ve created over these last few years, and just a credit to our fans (who) made the atmosphere incredible. It’s been a special place to play.” — Utah's Jenna Johnson

“I feel like there couldn’t have been a better way to end these last four years at the Huntsman Center, and even just not the last play, but like looking around throughout the game and stuff, and just seeing our fan base and how many people came out to support us tonight,” Johnson said.

“I remember freshman year, it was pretty quiet in there. There wasn’t a lot of people, and I just think that speaks to the program and what we’ve created over these last few years, and just a credit to our fans (who) made the atmosphere incredible. It’s been a special place to play.”

That victory sends Utah into the postseason on a high.

On Thursday, the Utes will play their first game at the Big 12 tournament, in a second-round matchup against the winner of Kansas and Texas Tech (7 p.m. MST, ESPN+).

Following the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Utah is expected to make one final run with this group at the NCAAs. Their national postseason fate will become known on March 16, Selection Sunday.

Saturday’s thriller, though, will go down in rivalry lore, and for a group of Utah seniors who’ve set a standard at the U., it was the perfect send-off.