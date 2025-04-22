BYU's Isaiah Glasker, 16, reacts after a big play during the Cougars' season-opening win over Southern Illinois at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Ask any of the returning starters on BYU’s defense that was one of the best in the Big 12, if not the country, in 2024 what the unit needs to do in 2025 to get into even more rarified air, and the response is almost always the same.

Get better on third down.

Fans might point to the pass rush, or lack thereof, as perhaps the greatest area of need, but returning players such as Tanner Wall, Isaiah Glasker, Jack Kelly and Logan Lutui and defensive coordinator Jay Hill say the top priority for the defense this coming season will be to get off the field on a more regular basis.

The Cougars went 11-2, finished in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12’s regular-season race, defeated their biggest rival on its home field, and crushed Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl, so there’s not a lot to nit-pick about on either side of the ball. But oh, what might have been, say, if the Cougars had figured out a way to keep Arizona State and Kansas from controlling the clock so much in their only two losses in an otherwise stellar season.

BYU’s defense was 85th in the country in third-down conversion percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 41.1% of their chances.

That’s not good enough, Hill said midway through the Cougars’ recently completed spring football camp, if BYU hopes to go further in 2025 than it did in 2024.

“Certainly, we’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field, getting the ball back to our potent offense,” Hill said, while reminding reporters that BYU’s defense forced 29 turnovers — 22 interceptions and seven fumbles — and was one of the top teams in turnover margin, 24th, in the country.

What will BYU’s defense look like in 2025? What will be its calling cards as head coach Kalani Sitake, Hill and the other defensive coaches attempt to replace the likes of four key defensive linemen — John Nelson, Blake Mangelson, Isaiah Bagnah and Tyler Batty — and one of the best cornerbacks in the Sitake era, Jakob Robinson?

“The defense is always changing, and the change is based on personnel. It changes based on opponent,” Hill said. “Whether I feel like we can stop the run with the guys that we have, or do we have to add one to the box, or do we gotta try to slant and move a little bit?

“It is just always changing. Like last year, we didn’t really have a 300-pounder playing for us.

“So we were doing a little bit more slants and stunts and some things to eat up gaps and try to keep offenses (guessing) exactly where we were going to be, and it worked. This year is a little different. Because we added some guys and subtracted some guys.”

The biggest addition, obviously, is junior defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, the 301-pound transfer from the University of Utah. Other key acquisitions include returned missionary Hunter Clegg, former Texas defensive end Tausili Akana and former SUU defensive end Anisi Purcell, who will play on the interior for BYU.

“The scheme is ever-evolving. I don’t think it changes drastically, but where we place our emphasis and what we gotta do to be successful does change,” Hill said. “I have basically a 25-year playbook that we can draw from to try and get guys in the best positions possible to be successful.”

Those guys, and plenty of returning starters, most notably one of the best groups of linebackers in recent memory — Kelly, Glasker, Choe Bryant-Strother and Siale Esera, to name several — should combine to keep the momentum rolling, Sitake said, if the Cougars can “stay humble and hungry.” That depth will be important, because on Saturday starting middle linebacker Harrison Taggart entered the transfer portal.

So what’s keeping Hill awake at night as he analyzes this group of defenders?

“Depth at the defensive tackle group,” he said. “There are three or four of them that I really like, but it is (tricky) there if we have a bunch of injuries.

“And then right now, inexperience at the cornerbacks group,” he continued. “Although I think we are really talented there, there are not a lot of game reps there.”

While not ruling out another foray into the transfer portal, Hill said that if the season were to start today he would be comfortable with what he currently has to work with in 2025.

“If we got a shot at the right guy, that we think can make a difference, we potentially (would look at another portal addition),” he said. “You guys know I don’t love living in the portal unless I know everything about them. So it was easy with those couple of Weber State guys (Kelly, Marque Collins, Eddie Heckard, Kamden Garrett), because I knew all about them and they panned out, and were great players. I don’t love going outside (the building) on guys I don’t know anything about.”

What follows is a position-by-position at the possible two-deep chart this season. But first, a quick recap of BYU’s defensive highlights in 2024:

13th in total defense, allowing just 308.8 yards per game

18th in scoring defense, allowing only 19.62 points per game

Tied Texas for most interceptions, with 22; Texas played 16 games, BYU 13 games

24th in turnover margin (+8).

33rd in the country in rushing defense, allowing 126.3 yards per game on the ground

Starting free safety Tanner Wall said there’s still plenty to build on.

“I feel strongly that last season was huge for us in building our confidence and giving us an understanding of our ceiling, what we are capable of. And we know that we are a championship-caliber team,” Wall said. “We have the talent, the scheme, we have the coaching. We have all the resources. So everything in the equation is there for us. It is just our job now to go execute and make that happen.

“And so I think we feel a great sense of urgency and responsibility, especially as the veteran leadership on the team. We got to go make this happen, and make sure everyone expects and believes that is possible for us.”

Here’s the Deseret News’ sixth-annual stab at the post-spring defensive depth chart and special teams depth chart. Our article on the post-spring offensive depth chart was posted online last week.

Can Tanuvasa take defensive line over the top?

A year ago, Hill talked about the need to upgrade the defensive line after the Cougars went 5-7 and looked overwhelmed, at times, in the trenches against Big 12 competition. They brought in transfers Sani Tuala, John Taumoepeau, Luke To’omatalatai and Danny Saili (who transferred to Arkansas after spring camp), but in 2024 it was the returning seniors (see above) who won the starting jobs and made the defense more stout in 2025.

With Hill saying the same things this spring, it will be interesting to see how it shakes out with the aforementioned transfer portal additions such as Tanuvasa, Akana and Purcell challenging returnees Bodie Schoonover, Josh Singh and Logan Lutui for starting spots.

BYU defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa runs through drills March 13, 2025, during the Cougars' spring camp in Provo. The former Utah Utes standout transferred to BYU in the offseason. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Tanuvasa can be penciled in at starting defensive tackle. Lutui probably has the inside track at starting defensive end, given that the Weber State transfer played in all 13 games last year, splitting time with Bagnah, and made 13 tackles and a sack.

Schoonover also played in all 13 games, with four tackles, and will be pushed by sophomore Viliami Po’uha and Akana, the transfer from Texas. Ephraim Asiata, though undersized, is also in the mix, along with Orion Maile-Kaufusi.

“I like the overall talent of that defensive end group, but they are young,” Hill said after the last practice. “There are some really good players in that defensive end group. So, like Ephraim Asiata today, he looked like an absolute stud. If he can play like he looked today, he would be one that I would bring up.”

Others to keep an eye on are returned missionary Hunter Clegg — who signed with Utah out of high school — and redshirt freshman Kinilau Fonohema.

Inside, Hill said Singh “had a really productive spring” and will combine with last year’s transfers to give Tanuvasa help inside.

“I think one of the reasons why we (forced) so many turnovers last year, and interceptions, is because of how disruptive our D line was,” Wall said. “A lot of veteran players — Tyler Batty, John Nelson, Blake Mangelson, Isaiah Bagnah — those guys were veteran guys in this defense who made a lot of great plays. So those younger guys stepping up know the expectations. They have big shoes to fill.”

Wall said he’s already been impressed by Tanuvasa, “and the way he plays the game, and the kind of leader he is.”

Linebackers will take it to the limit in 2025

We’ve already detailed how this group of BYU linebackers has a chance to be among the best in school history in previous articles. It’s not hype. Having Kelly and Glasker come back to BYU after weighing options to go to the NFL was huge for Hill and company.

UCLA transfer Bryant-Strother is finally healthy after missing most of last season with nagging injuries.

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) celebrates his interception against Houston in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sophomore Miles Hall showed promise when he played in bits and pieces last year, and will likely get more playing time in 2025 with the departure of Taggart to the transfer portal.

“Nothing too crazy,” Glasker said of the defense’s goals in 2025. “I would say we have one goal, which is being less than 25% on third down (defense). That would be our main goal as a defense. I dunno, that’s really it.”

Safeties provide experience to a young secondary

How deep are the Cougars at safety? Consider that redshirt senior safety Talan Alfrey, who is entering his fifth season in the program and has appeared in 29 games and started in 11, is having trouble making the two-deep. That’s how deep.

Pencil in Wall as the starting free safety, probably backed up by former four-star recruit Faletau Satuala, the ex-Bountiful High star. Satuala made a lot of big plays in camp, showing the athleticism that made him a prep All-American.

Utah receiver Dorian Singer runs after a catch with BYU safety Tanner Wall giving chase during game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

At strong safety, the competition between junior Raider Damuni and sophomore Tommy Prassas appears to be tight, if the media viewing portions of spring camp were any indication.

Wall said more fine-tuning is needed, but the safeties are ready to step up and be a strength of the team.

“I think as a (coaching) staff they have figured out what really works for us, and maybe certain things that don’t work as well,” Wall said. “We have found ways to either improve on those things that haven’t worked as well, or mix them up and just alter them a little bit to better fit our playing style and our personnel.

“Because the scheme only works so well depending on what guys you have. … I think that really shined in the Alamo Bowl, and we want to keep that momentum going as we come into next season.”

At the nickel and cornerbacks positions, BYU will try to replace Collins and Robinson with some talented, but inexperienced players who mostly helped out on special teams last year: Jonathan Kabeya, Tre Alexander and Marcus McKenzie.

Kabeya will probably get the nod at nickel, while senior Mory Bamba and junior Evan Johnson seemingly have the inside track on starting cornerback spots.

Special kicker is back on special teams

Former Davis High star Will Ferrin, a transfer from Boise State, didn’t just beat Utah with a 44-yard field goal last November, he also emerged as one of the better kickers in BYU history. Ferrin was 24 of 27 on field goal attempts and also solid on his kickoffs.

Will Ferrin leads BYU's specialists out of the tunnel before the Cougars' game against Kansas on Nov. 16 in Provo. | BYU Photo

Pitt transfer Sam Vander Haar is back for another year at punter, after proving to be reliable last year, and also a threat to pull off a good fake.

Keelan Marion, who earned All-America honors as a kick returner last season, entered the transfer portal last weekend, leaving big shoes to fill in 2025.

BYU’s projected 2025 defensive depth chart

Starter; backup

DE 48 Bodie Schoonover (Jr.); 45 Viliami Po’uha (So.)

48 Bodie Schoonover (Jr.); 45 Viliami Po’uha (So.) DT 57 Keanu Tanuvasa (Jr.); 99 Josh Singh (Sr.)

57 Keanu Tanuvasa (Jr.); 99 Josh Singh (Sr.) NT 55 John Taumoepeau (Sr.); 95 Luke To’omalatai (Sr.)

55 John Taumoepeau (Sr.); 95 Luke To’omalatai (Sr.) DE 59 Logan Lutui (Sr.); 13 Tausili Akana (So.)

59 Logan Lutui (Sr.); 13 Tausili Akana (So.) OLB 17 Jack Kelly (Sr.); 30 Miles Hall (So.)

17 Jack Kelly (Sr.); 30 Miles Hall (So.) MLB 54 Siale Esera (So.); 18 Ace Kaufusi (So.)

54 Siale Esera (So.); 18 Ace Kaufusi (So.) OLB 16 Isaiah Glasker (Jr.); 33 Choe Bryant-Strother (Sr.)

16 Isaiah Glasker (Jr.); 33 Choe Bryant-Strother (Sr.) NB 2 Jonathan Kabeya (So.); 29 Jayden Dunlap (Sr.)

2 Jonathan Kabeya (So.); 29 Jayden Dunlap (Sr.) CB 4 Mory Bamba (Sr.); 32 Marcus McKenzie (So.)

4 Mory Bamba (Sr.); 32 Marcus McKenzie (So.) CB 0 Evan Johnson (Jr.); 1 Tre Alexander III (So.)

0 Evan Johnson (Jr.); 1 Tre Alexander III (So.) FS 28 Tanner Wall (Sr.); 10 Faletau Satuala (So.)

28 Tanner Wall (Sr.); 10 Faletau Satuala (So.) SS 3 Raider Damuni (Jr.); 22 Tommy Prassas (So.)

Other potential two-deep players: 44 Ephraim Asiata (So.), 53 Orion Maile-Kaufusi (Fr.), 90 Hunter Clegg (Fr.), 97 Kini Fonohema (Fr.), 94 Anisi Purcell (Jr.), 98 Sani Tuala (So.), 20 Cannon DeVries (Fr.)

Specialists

Starter; backup