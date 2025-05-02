Jazz assistant coach Evan Bradds applauds during Summer League game against Philadelphia in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Bradds is leaving Will Hardy's staff to join Jon Scheyer staff at Duke.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

There was a big announcement Thursday about the Duke men’s basketball team. No, I’m not talking about anything to do with the consensus No. 1 prospect Cooper Flagg. Instead I’m talking about a new addition to the Duke coaching staff.

Evan Bradds, who was a Utah Jazz assistant coach under coach Will Hardy for the last three seasons, is heading to Durham to be an assistant coach under Jon Scheyer.

“I’m excited to welcome Evan and his wife, MacKenzie, to Durham,” said Scheyer in a press release. “Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players — something that’s core to our culture."

To say that Bradds has player development experience is an understatement. Bradds led the Jazz’s player development program and has been instrumental the last couple of years in helping players transition from the collegiate game to the NBA ranks.

Bradds himself was a really good collegiate player and often scrimmaged against the Jazz players, and was recently praised by Hardy as the best offensive basketball player on the Jazz coaching staff.

Bradds also coached the Jazz’s Summer League squad in 2023, helped coach players at the NBA combine in 2023, and was someone Hardy leaned on a lot over the past three years.

So what does this mean for the Jazz?

Hardy likes to promote from within, so the most likely scenario is a coach on the staff gets bumped up and given more responsibility (possibly Chris Jones or Andrew Warren).

But there’s also a chance that the Jazz will look to add someone else to the staff to help out in the player development realm.

As we move through the next few weeks — with the combine, lottery and draft — I’ll be sure to find some more concrete info as it relates to the Jazz coaching staff and plans moving forward.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Evan Bradds gives a thumbs-up to the players as the Jazz play and Oklahoma City Thunder in Summer league action at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 3, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

New with the Jazz

Quote of the week

“I believe in being humble in victory. A lot of people out there are like, ‘No, when you win the game, you talk (expletive) and it’s a green light for you to be disrespectful towards somebody else.’ I disagree.” — Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

From the archives

Extra points

How Brice Sensabaugh learned to lean into being a role player (Deseret News)

Details emerge regarding Delta Center renovation plans (Deseret News)

What to be encouraged by and worried about from Jazz rookies (Deseret News)

Grading the Jazz’s two-way players (Deseret News)

Around the league

Up next