BYU running back Miles Davis runs past Cincinnati defensive end Eric Phillips during game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. BYU won 35-27. Utah State snagged Davis out of the transfer portal during the offseason.

It is still early, but a trend — maybe a trend-lite — seems to be emerging for Utah State under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

What is it? The transfer of former BYU Cougars to USU.

Since Mendenhall took over the Aggies program in December, Utah State has added a lot of new faces. Forty-plus as of early May, one part remaking of the program under Mendenhall and another part life as a Group of Five program.

A growing number of those additions are transfers from BYU.

Here are the Cougars turned Aggies (this offseason), as of May 8:

Miles Davis, running back

Jake Eichorn, center

Landon Rehkow, punter

Carson Tujague, defensive tackle

Chika Ebunoha, safety

The latter two, Tujague and Ebunoha, were both officially announced as signees at Utah State Thursday.

More than a few of the Cougars turned Aggies will likely play key roles for Utah State in 2025.

Davis is almost certain to be part of a one-two punch at running back, along with New Mexico transfer Javen Jacobs. Eichorn, meanwhile, will likely start at center, a veteran anchor on what should be one of the Aggies’ better position groups.

As for Rehkow, he should slot in as the Aggies’ No. 1 punter, following Will Safris’ entry into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this spring.

Tujague and Ebunoha currently look like depth pieces — Ebunoha has two years of eligibility remaining, while Tujague has four years. Mendenhall noted a couple of weeks ago, though, that the Aggies still need to add immediate contributors, so it isn’t outside the realm of possibility that either or both could see real playing time in 2025.

“Not only (for) some depth, but there’s some players that we have a more immediate need for as well,” Mendenhall said. “... I don’t know what percentage of college football teams are not currently looking (at) adding in some way, shape or form. It’s certainly not the exception, it’s the rule right now. It’s just how many.”

Per On3 Sports, at least 10 former BYU players remain available to be had in the transfer portal and it wouldn’t be too big of a surprise to see more of them end up in Logan.

There has always been roster turnover between BYU and Utah State (and Utah).

This offseason, USU lost players to both BYU (linebacker Max Alford) and Utah (wide receiver Otto Tia). And in past seasons, the Aggies have pulled notable players from both BYU and Utah. Other former Cougars currently on the Utah State roster include quarterback Jacob Conover and running back Jonathan Baird.

Over the last five years or so — during the coaching tenures of Gary Andersen and Blake Anderson — the Utah to Utah State pipeline was particularly fruitful for the Aggies. Players like Nick Heninger, Siaosi Mariner, Caleb Repp and Bryson Barnes came to Logan and had a real impact.

If things continue how they are going under Mendenhall, 2025 might mark the start of a fruitful BYU-to-Utah State pipeline. The Aggies can only hope equally fruitful or even more so than what came before.