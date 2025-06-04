Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches from the field during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

It’s been a bit of a slow go for Utah as it assembles its 2026 recruiting class, with only two commits thus far.

There’s still approximately six months to go until December’s early signing day, but June looms as a pretty big month in Utah’s recruiting efforts. May 29 marked the official start of the “quiet period” wherein schools are allowed to host high school prospects for official visits. These visits can result in prospects committing right after being hosted, so schools go all out in convincing players why they should continue their football and academic career at their school.

So far, the Utes have secured the commitments of two players in the 2026 class — three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. — as official visit season kicks into high gear.

Pitts was the Utes’ first commitment of the 2026 cycle, pledging back in April. From Clear Falls High in League City, Texas, Pitts picked Utah over offers from Oklahoma State and Oregon State, among others. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound edge rusher had a productive junior season, finishing the year with 116 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Pitts is currently ranked by the 247Sports composite ranking system as the No. 63 linebacker in the country.

After a bit of a dry spell, commitment-wise, things started picking up last Monday after an influx of official visits as the quiet period opened. One of those visitors was three-star Mitchell Jr., who made his trip from Meridian, Idaho, to Salt Lake City on May 30, then announced his commitment to Utah three days later on June 2.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Mitchell Jr. was originally committed to hometown Boise State, but flipped his commitment to Utah after his official visit.

Mitchell Jr. is currently ranked by the 247Sports composite ranking as the No. 111 linebacker in the country.

With only two commitments, Utah is understandably going to be playing catchup in the Big 12 recruiting rankings. The Utes are currently last in 247Sports’ Big 12 recruiting rankings, just behind Colorado, which has just two commitments as well.

The teams atop the current 247Sports rankings, which factor in class size, are Kansas, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, who have wasted no time filling their classes up. The Jayhawks have 16 commits, the Sun Devils have 14, and the Cyclones and Cowboys have 12 apiece. Aside from Colorado — under coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have put a premium on the transfer portal, not high school recruiting — the rest of the Big 12 schools have at least five players committed as the calendar turns its page into June.

Historically, Utah has closed recruiting cycles on a high note, and they’ll need to do so once again. Last year, the Utes had ground to make up, and did so, finishing the cycle ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 (and No. 43 nationally).

The factors that could be working against the Utes in the eyes of the 2026 class? A 5-7 campaign last season — just the third losing season in the Kyle Whittingham era — and uncertainty about the future.

While Utah has spelled out a clear succession plan — defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will take over as the head man after Kyle Whittingham retires — but there still could be some trepidation in the minds of recruits.

What Utah has going for it is a history of success and putting players in the NFL, good facilities, a good coaching staff and a supportive fan base. This year, the Utes are looking to prove that last season was a one-year blip as they try to get back to their winning ways.

What to expect this month

June is shaping up to be a pivotal month for the program on the recruiting trail, with a large group of visitors arriving in Salt Lake City, and the Utes should start seeing the numbers in their 2026 class start building up.

Utah’s recruiting staff will be busy during the month of June, with 40-plus official visitors rolling through campus.

Here are five of the Utes’ biggest targets.

Salesi Moa, athlete

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

247Sports composite four-star

Moa is currently rated as the best prospect in the state of Utah. From Fremont High, Moa has a star-studded offer list that includes Washington, Michigan and Tennessee, all of which Moa will take official visits to.

Utah is very much in the running to keep him in the Beehive State, and Moa took his official visit to campus on May 31.

He told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo that Utah was his “best visit” yet.

“This was probably my best official visit yet,” Moa said. “Utah was fun — the coaches all know me and my family the best, so I know it’s all love at Utah.”

Last season, Moa — who was named to the Deseret News 6A All-State first team — had 56 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While Moa certainly has two-way potential — last year, he had 40 tackles and two interceptions at safety — he told Angulo that Utah is targeting him on the offensive side of the ball.

“They want me to play receiver first and help out on the offensive side. Utah is high on my list,” Moa said.

Kelvin Obot, OL

6-foot-5, 265 pounds

247Sports composite four-star

With Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu garnering attention as potential NFL draft picks and Michael Mokofisi, Jaren Kump and Tanoa Togiai all seniors, Utah is going to have to rebuild the offensive line next year.

Expect the Utes to target more than a few on the offensive line, and Kelvin Obot could be the class’s crown jewel.

Ranked the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country, the Fruitland, Idaho, prospect has plenty of offers, with schools like Michigan, Oregon and Nebraska all vying for his services.

He visited Salt Lake City last weekend, and the Utes are still in the mix — it would be a big win for Jim Harding to land him.

Chance Collins, S

6-foot, 185 pounds

247Sports composite four-star

Collins has connections at Utah already, with Mansfield Timberview High (Arlington, Texas) teammates safety Nate Tilmon and defensive Dilan Battle already on the roster in Salt Lake City.

Teaming up with his old high school teammates will certainly be a draw for Collins, the No. 34 safety in the nation according to 247Sports, but the Utes have some company in trying to get him, including Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Last season, Collins had 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions and eight pass breakups, according to 247Sports.

Collins, who visited Utah last weekend, would be a valuable pickup for Utah’s safety room.

Collin Campbell, OT

6-foot-7, 280 pounds

247Sports composite four-star

As mentioned when talking about Obot, Utah is placing a high priority on offensive linemen this cycle, and Campbell would be a key piece for Harding and the Utes.

Campbell will take his official visit to Utah on June 6. He also has visits lined up at Washington and Michigan State.

From Williams Field High in Gilbert, Arizona, Campbell is currently the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arizona, and has great size at the tackle position.

LaMarcus Bell, RB

5-foot-11, 190 pounds

247Sports composite three-star

Utah has a proud tradition at running back, from Jamaal Anderson to Zack Moss, which makes it an intriguing school for prospective ball carriers.

One of the Utes’ top targets, running back LaMarcus Bell, will visit Utah this weekend.

Last year, Bell had a very productive season, totaling 1,538 yards and 25 touchdowns on 173 carries for Lake Oswego High in Oregon.

Bell will visit BYU, Cal and Washington State in addition to Utah, but if the Utes can land Bell, he will fill a key position.