Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith walks on the court after the Utah Jazz lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final NBA home game of the season at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. The Jazz lost 145-111.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz made a couple of tweaks to their front office this week.

Marquis Newman, who was the SLC Stars general manager was promoted to director of pro scouting for the Jazz, and Katie Benzan (a former WNBA player), who was assistant general manager for the Stars, is now the Stars general manager and will also serve as the Jazz manager of pro scouting ahead of the 2025-26 season.

These are minor tweaks but represent important ones. The Jazz have long liked promoting from within, and since the arrival of Will Hardy and Danny Ainge, it seems that even more so they like to have an internal pipeline that allows for elevation of front office and coaching roles.

This also comes on the heels of the Jazz deciding not to renew contracts of two of the members of their scouting department, according to team sources.

As the Jazz look toward making decisions regarding four picks in the 2025 NBA draft, the personnel who are on hand on the night of and in the weeks leading up to the draft could greatly impact what the Jazz decide to do — whether that means who they use their four picks on, or if they decide to trade picks.

These front office tweaks, along with the hire of Austin Ainge, are also important because the 2025-26 season could possibly represent the Jazz’s final season of truly bottoming out. With the need to keep their top-eight protected pick in 2026 paired with restlessness from ownership and the fanbase, the 2026 draft could end up being a turning point for the franchise.

But it’s not just about the college prospects that are being evaluated as potential draft picks, but also the players around the NBA that could end up helping the Jazz if they were brought in via trades. That’s a critical component of the Jazz’s rebuilding efforts and both Newman and Benzan will be involved in the decision-making process when it comes to prospects and acquired talent.

New with the Jazz

Related Tre Johnson among draft prospects who have worked out with Jazz

Quote of the week

“Basketball is fun. Winning is fun.” — Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton after Finals Game 1 win.

From the archives

Extra points

It doesn’t always take a No. 1 pick. The Pacers and Thunder are proof (Deseret News)

League looking to Utah for trade possibilities (Deseret News)

Former Utah, Utah State player Ian Martinez worked out for the Jazz (Deseret News)

Around the league

Up Next