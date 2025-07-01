Utah Utes wide receivers coach Micah Simon yells to a referee during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

It’s a bit strange to see Micah Simon in red.

The former BYU receiver, one of five former Cougars on the Utes’ staff in 2025, hauled in 90 receptions for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns during his time in Provo from 2015-19.

After stints with the Carolina Panthers and in the CFL , Simon got his start in coaching by working under new Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck as an offensive analyst in 2022 before getting his first full-time gig as Northern Colorado’s wide receivers coach.

“I’ve respected Coach Witt ever since I knew about him. So being able to be under his tutelage and his staff, it’s awesome to me.” — Utah receivers coach Micah Simon

Following his time in Greeley, Colorado, Simon linked back up with Beck in Albuquerque, where he coached New Mexico’s wide receivers, who totaled 2,768 yards last year while catching balls from new Ute quarterback Devon Dampier.

When Beck made his move to Salt Lake City, Simon followed shortly behind to the state where he began his college career.

“Obviously playing college down south, definitely a good feeling to be here,” Simon said this spring. “Just being able to be back with Coach Beck again for another year, be back with Coach Atuaia, Uncle Markie as I call him, someone I’ve known for a really, really, really long time.”

After learning from Bronco Mendenhall at New Mexico, Simon will now get the chance to learn from another head coach that got his start in 2005 — Kyle Whittingham.

“I’ve respected Coach Witt ever since I knew about him. So being able to be under his tutelage and his staff, it’s awesome to me,” Simon said.

“Going into my fourth year as a coach and being around all these guys that have so much experience, I kind of pinch myself every day being here and just enjoying the process, enjoying the learning, enjoying the lessons from guys who have done this for 10-plus years. So it’s been awesome.”

There’s no easing into Simon’s first full-time Power Four job — in fact, his receiver group may be the position most under the spotlight in 2025.

“A lot of production that needs to come from these guys, so for sure feeling pressure,” Simon said. “But we’re built for the pressure. We love the pressure and yeah, I’m excited for the group.”

Dorian Singer, Utah’s leading receiver last season, had his petition for another year of eligibility denied by the NCAA. The Utes’ second-leading receiver, Money Parks, graduated, and their fourth-leading receiver, Zacharyus Williams, transferred to USC.

The only player who returns for Utah in 2025 that caught over 100 yards last season is Daidren Zipperer, who came on strong at the end of 2024 and recorded eight catches for 122 yards.

“You lose pretty much every guy who’s caught meaningful passes and scored touchdowns. A lot of yards (lost) from last year to this year,” Simon said.

It’s pretty much a blank slate for Simon and his wide receivers group.

The Utes hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in five new wideouts to replace the departing class from 2024 — Cal’s Tobias Merriweather, Southern Miss’s Larry Simmons, Wyoming’s Justin Stevenson, New Mexico’s Ryan Davis and Mississippi State’s Creed Whittemore.

All five have prior college football experience, but it remains to be seen which one will step up and emerge as Utah’s WR1.

New Mexico transfer Ryan Davis catches a pass during springt camp at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City, UT, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics

Davis is an easy pick, due to his connection with Dampier. Last season, Davis had a career year with 747 yards and three scores on 54 receptions. He also has the advantage of not having too much of an adjustment period at his new school, due to knowing Beck’s offense and playing with Dampier.

Those factors, along with his age, have led Davis to become a leader in the receiver room.

“I think easy to point out Ryan Davis (as a leader) just because of his experience, his elderly experience,” Simon said. “... But he stands out for sure and I’ve kind of challenged him at that standpoint as well because of our room being so new.”

Merriweather, who had stops at Notre Dame and Cal, was a post-spring portal pickup. He had 284 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions in 2023 for the Irish.

He was projected to be Cal’s starting wide receiver, but suffered an injury that kept him out until November. Despite that, the 6-foot-5 receiver still finished the season with 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions — a yardage number that would have placed third among Utah’s wide receivers last season.

He could emerge as Utah’s go-to pass-catcher this season.

Simmons, another post-spring transfer, had 27 receptions for 421 yards and a touchdown at Southern Miss, and could earn significant playing time at Utah.

Stevenson comes to Utah from Wyoming, where he caught 17 balls for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted on deep balls at Wyoming and Utah’s staff is hoping his development continues and he takes a big sophomore step forward.

Wyoming wide receiver Justin Stevenson fights for yardage during game against Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Laramie, Wyo. | AP

Whittemore, who could fit into a slot receiver role, played the first four games for the Bulldogs, catching four passes for 65 yards and adding 41 rushing yards, but chose to redshirt before entering the transfer portal.

Luca Caldarella, who has been with the team since 2022, could see some action as well.

“Super excited, super excited. Love the way they have worked throughout spring,” Simon said. “A lot of progress has been made. A long ways still to go. I coach these guys really, really hard. I expect a lot out of ’em, but no, I love the group, I love the group.”

Simon’s first wide receiver group at Utah is the biggest variable on the team. There’s not a proven WR1 — at least at the Power Four level — in the group, but if Dampier is what he’s cracked up to be, he can help elevate Utah’s wide receivers.

“The experience they have is huge right now for our offense and it’s helped us click faster than maybe we would’ve thought,” Simon said of Dampier, Davis and running back NaQuari Rogers.

“With a quarterback like Devon coming in, you just bring the entire playbook because he can handle it all and the quarterback has to handle the most. So everyone else’s job is easier and I feel like we are further ahead this year compared to kind of where we’ve been before with Coach Beck and I together.”

University of Utah football’s new offensive coordinator Jason Beck talks with media in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, as winter workouts begin. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

