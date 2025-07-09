BYU running back LJ Martin, right, speaks as teammate defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa looks on during Big 12 football media days in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

BYU’s honor code has been a hot topic lately — especially during Big 12 football media days.

At the conference’s annual gathering this week in Frisco, Texas, Cougars running back LJ Martin was asked about his thoughts regarding the school’s set of standards.

“My opinion of the honor code is, if you’re a Christian and you believe in Christian beliefs, that’s pretty much what the honor code has,” Martin told reporters Tuesday.

The honor code — which asks students to refrain from sexual relations outside of marriage — became a national conversation point following BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff’s admission of having consensual sex with a Salt Lake County woman who filed a civil lawsuit against him on May 21, alleging sexual assault and battery.

A judge later dismissed the lawsuit after both sides filed a joint motion to dismiss the case.

Martin, who is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said that he viewed the honor code as an opportunity to follow Christ’s example.

“... If I’m living by what Christ wants us to do, it’s part of the honor code,” Martin said.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake also shared his honor code-related feelings at Tuesday’s event.

“Our university is sponsored by and affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. So there is a level of expectation and a standard that we ask of our student-athletes and our students altogether, to live by,” Sitake said. “Every school has their standards. We have ours, too, our expectations.

“We have an academic expectation as well, so if young people don’t fit the academic criteria, they don’t get into school. So these are part of the things you have to be committed to. We expect our students to live according to what they signed up for.”

In two seasons at BYU, Martin has rushed for 1,236 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per touch across 267 total rushing and receiving opportunities.

With Martin now entering his junior campaign, Sitake is looking for him to continue stepping up both on and off the field, especially as the Cougars prepare to break in a new starting quarterback.

“LJ Martin is soft-spoken but looking to be more of a leader,” Sitake said. “... Anytime there’s been a challenge, he’s always risen to it and met it. To see him grow up from a true freshman to a seasoned veteran, the game of football is becoming a lot easier for him. His vision has been amazing since he got here, his ability to break open plays, and break tackles. That’s why he is RB1.

“He is willing to do whatever it takes, he’s been progressing nicely, and he’s probably the most complete back we’ve had in a long time.”