Jane Hedengren, middle, reacts after winning an award at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Jane Hedengren just added another major accomplishment to her impressive resumé.

The Timpview High School star runner and BYU commit was named the 2025 Gatorade Best Female Player of the Year, which is given annually to the nation’s top female high school athlete. She accepted the award onstage at the ESPYs Wednesday night in Hollywood.

In 2025 alone, Hedengren has shattered the national high school records in the 3,000-meter (8:40.03), the 5,000-meter (14:57.93) and the mile (4:23.50), as the Deseret News previously reported.

She also owns national records for the 1,600-meter (4:21.81), 3,200-meter (9:14.65) and the two-mile (9:17.75), cementing herself as one of the most dominant high school distance runners in history.

Hedengren joins Jimmer Fredette and Ashley Hatch as past ESPY award winners to come from BYU. Her male counterpart for Best Player was basketball standout Cameron Boozer, a Duke commit and the son of former Jazz star Carlos Boozer.

In addition to her new ESPY, Hedengren was named both Female Athlete of the Year and Ms. Track for the second straight year at June’s Deseret News High School Sports Awards. The Deseret News has also recognized Hedengren as Utah’s Ms. Cross Country for the past three years.

Hedengren will begin running cross country and track for BYU this fall, where she’ll look to translate her success to the collegiate level.

“I’m sure there’s going to be many learning curves (with heading to BYU) but I’m ready for that and I’m excited for that because I think that will only positively affect me as a person and as an athlete, just with building my resilience and just learning to be adaptable within many different positions,” Hedengren told the Deseret News in June.