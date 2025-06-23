Timpview’s Jane Hedengren, Timpview’s Lily Alder and Carbon’s Rozlyn Stowe compete in the 800-meter run at the BYU Invitational at Clarence F. Robison Track in Provo on Friday, May 2, 2025.

BYU commit Jane Hedengren broke her own national record for the 3,000-meter on Saturday.

Hedengren quickly took the lead and finished with a time of 8:40.03, over 40 seconds faster than second-place finisher and 15 year-old Blair Bartlett at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

The former Timpview High School star shaved off nearly a second from the en-route record of 8:40.99 she set earlier this month at the Brooks PR Invitational, according to DyeStat.

Saturday’s wavelights — the LED lights along the inside of the track to pace athletes — were set to Hedengren’s pace of 8:40.99.

She had been trailing the wavelights, but on the home stretch, she passed them to set a new record.

“Depending on how I was feeling I wanted to close it out strong and get those lights at the end there,” she said, per DyeStat. “It was much more of a battle than I anticipated, but I’m here for it and I just wanted to maximize that effort today.”

Jane Hedengren’s record-setting 2025

In 2025, Hedengren broke the high school national records for the 5,000 meters (14:57.93) and the mile (4:23.50), as the Deseret News previously reported.

She also owns the records for the 1,600-meter (4:21.81), 3,200-meter (9:14.65) and the two-mile (9:17.75), according to Athletics Illustrated.

This year, Hedengren was a two-time USATF Athlete of the Week honoree, an honor that was also awarded to BYU alum and Olympian Conner Mantz in 2025.

Hedengren was also named Female Athlete of the Year and Ms. Track — both for the second-straight year — at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards earlier this month. She was also recognized as Ms. Cross Country for the third-consecutive season.

What’s next for Jane Hedengren?

Saturday’s race marked the last of Hedengren’s high school career before she heads to BYU in the fall.

After this month’s high school sports awards, the Deseret News asked Hedengren if she was nervous to be a freshman again following her historic high school career.

But there are “no negative nerves or energy” ahead of her first collegiate season, she said.

“I’m sure there’s going to be many learning curves but I’m ready for that and I’m excited for that because I think that will only positively affect me as a person and as an athlete, just with building my resilience and just learning to be adaptable within many different positions.”