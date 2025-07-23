Newly-named Brigham Young University Director of Athletics Brian Santiago speaks as he’s joined by BYU President C. Shane Reese during a press conference announcing Santiago’s hiring for the position held at the BYU Broadcast Building on the university’s campus in Provo on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

BYU’s new athletic director Brian Santiago penciled in a new leadership council to lead the Cougar sports programs into the next decade, addressing promotions for stability and adding successful businessman Travis Hansen to the fold.

The moves are designed to address challenges of NIL and revenue sharing as BYU doubled its athletic budget the past three years. The layers of leadership are to help Santiago find roles amongst a newly shuffled staff to take over many of his former duties. The hiring of Hansen is huge. BYU is lucky to have him onboard because he had NBA and college offers.

In this piece, Tad Walch gained access to BYU’s top leadership and broke down what this chaotic world of money in athletics means for the Cougars in coming seasons. It is the most comprehensive explanation of the money you’ll find.

With Jake Retzlaff withdrawing and transferring to Tulane, where should BYU’s collective and revenue-sharing money that was targeted for Retzlaff be invested? Looking at On3 Sports evaluation of quarterbacks in the Big 12, TCU QB Josh Hoover is at $2.4 million, Kansas State’s Avery Johnson is at $1.6 million and ASU’s Sam Leavitt $3.1 million. It doesn’t take much imagination to place the money planned for Retzlaff at BYU at around $1 million for a returning senior starting QB.

Jay Drew: Longtime readers will know that if there is one general statement about college football that I have harped on for years, it is that by far the most important position in all of college sports, let alone football, is the quarterback. It doesn’t matter how good your defense is, if your quarterback is below average, eventually you will get scored upon.

Just look at Utah last year.

So that’s why I am saying that all the money invested in Jake Retzlaff should go to whichever QB earns the starting nod in 2025, be it McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourget or the dark horse, Bear Bachmeier. Of those three, it is reasonably safe to assume that Bachmeier is making the most NIL money at the present time.

The former Stanford signee/spring practice participant didn’t come to BYU for free. But if he is as good as advertised, and wins the starting job either in fall camp or midway through the season, he deserves a pay raise.

Who will win the job? That’s the most-asked question now that we have learned Retzlaff is headed to Tulane (along with several other transfer portal quarterbacks). It should be an interesting August in New Orleans. As for the month in Provo, I’m thinking Hillstead is the front-runner — but don’t count out Bachmeier. He has the highest ceiling of the group.

Dick Harmon: While we don’t understand all the science of NIL and revenue sharing and BYU is very private, the remaining QB room at BYU is likely down the scale from what Retzlaff was due. BYU did not get Bear Bachmeier to come to Provo without an attractive offer a four-star QB who’d committed to Stanford would demand. So, it would appear Jake’s money should go to the starter. One could argue it should be split up, divided amongst the three. A starter in Game 1 might not be the starter of Game 4, so how do you assign Retzlaff’s money to the starter? Just do it?

This might be a dilemma reserved for later in the fall, or the season if allowed, but we’re assuming the contracts will be locked in before the season begins.

Another thought is that some of Retzlaff’s money could be given to QBs, but also divvied up between LJ Martin, Chase Roberts or a stud on defense like Isaiah Glasker or Jack Kelly. The NIL money, however, will likely go to whomever the NIL folks (collective) wants it to go to. Revenue sharing, however, is something new deputy Travis Hansen does have a say in as to where it will go and how much as he evaluates, compares and makes a recommendation to the AD.

BYU running back LJ Martin scores a touchdown during the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

With top recruit AJ Dybantsa making headlines all over the world the past few weeks, he appeared on “BYU Sports Nation” and explained what his world has been like this summer. Seth Davis predicts Dybantsa’s class of recruits will be strongest and deepest in years.

Comments from Deseret News readers:

This must really irritate the Y-haters (aka Uoobs). Back when BYU was independent, they still competed despite recruiting classes ranked in the 70s and 80s and no money. Now, as a member of the Big 12 with real funding and momentum, BYU is pulling in recruiting classes in the low 20s. The future’s looking bright.

— Wise-sage

Recruits want to play with a winner. BYU’s record and win over Colorado in the bowl game last season goes a long way. Utah has to prove themselves again after last season. Also, what is BYU offering transfers and recruits? Money still talks, and means a lot to young players. Utah has made big moves bringing in a new offensive guru and his star QB, we’ll see how that shakes out.

— Montgemryruss

