Bryan Kohberger, who was accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their apartment in 2022, has agreed to plead guilty.

Kohberger has reportedly agreed this week to a plea deal where he will plead guilty to four counts of murder in exchange for the government not seeking the death penalty, per CNN.

The 30-year-old was due to stand trial for the murders in August, but the plea deal would bring an end to the yearslong legal proceedings against him, according to BBC.

A hearing for the plea deal is scheduled for Wednesday. Under this deal, not only will Kohberger plead guilty to all four murder charges but he will also waive his rights to any future appeals.

What the families of the victims are saying about the deal

The deal was announced through a letter sent to the families of the victims. The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves described the announcement as “very unexpected,” adding in a post on Facebook that they were “furious at the State of Idaho.”

“They have failed us. Please give us some time,” the post continues.

The other victims in the quadruple murder case were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen, per NBC.

The Goncalves family shared a statement with CNN, in which they said that they “weren’t even called about the plea; we received an email with a letter attached.”

Ben Mogen, the father of victim Madison Mogen, said he feels the agreement represents “justice,” reported BBC. He added that the drawn-out trial and discussions involving the death penalty would have been continued pain and torture for the families who have already been through “the most horrific thing they could ever imagine.”

Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University. The four victims were found dead in their apartment on Nov. 13, 2022, following a Saturday night out, per CNN.