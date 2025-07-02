Sean "Diddy" Combs, second from left, watches from the defense table as Judge Arun Subramanian speaks to the jury in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in New York.

Following weeks of trial and after three days of deliberation, the jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial delivered a verdict on Wednesday morning.

Combs, 55, was convicted of two of the five charges against him and was acquitted on the other three, according to NBC.

The charges he was acquitted of, sex trafficking and two counts of racketeering, were the charges that could have landed him in prison for life.

But the jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which could mean a jail sentence of up to 10 years, per The Associated Press. The verdict is also likely to end his career as a music executive.

The prostitution-related charge Combs was convicted of related to him “flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act,” per the AP.

During the eight-week trial, prosecutors called 34 witnesses, including two of Combs’ ex-girlfriends.