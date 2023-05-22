Woman misled detectives investigating stabbing death outside Salt Lake nightclub, police say

Salt Lake police arrested a woman Thursday after they say she gave "misleading" information about a fatal stabbing.

The stabbing occurred on about 2:40 a.m. on April 30 at 32 E. Exchange Place. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd leaving the area and a man on the ground suffering from a critical injury.

Magaly De Jesus Bravo, 18, was initially identified as a witness in the stabbing. After speaking with her, detectives said "she is accused of giving a misleading statement to detectives to either hamper or obstruct the investigation," according to a statement released Thursday by Salt Lake police.

Bravo allegedly told officers that "she was not in the area at the time of the stabbing." But detectives reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses and "observed (Bravo) running away from the scene with the suspects in the stabbing. (She) in this case clearly gave a false statement during this homicide investigation," a police booking affidavit states.

Bravo was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of obstruction of justice.

Oscar Vera, 28, died from his injuries in a hospital a few days after the stabbing. Police said it appears someone stabbed Vera during a large fight that happened as people left a nearby nightclub.

About 4:30 a.m. the same day, police were notified a person in the emergency room was suffering from a stab wound, but the injuries weren't life-threatening. Police said this person was also most likely stabbed during the fight outside the nightclub but left before officers arrived.

Detectives have still not identified the person who committed the stabbings. Salt Lake police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call them at 801-799-3000.

Contributing: Pat Reavy

