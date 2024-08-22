The front page of the Deseret News sports section as the 1977 America's Cup yacht races drew to a close.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Aug. 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.

While there was little news coverage of that series of races, America’s Cup soon became a big deal.

The sailing competition is considered the oldest competition still operating in any sport. The match races are contested every three or four years between the yacht club that holds the trophy, and the club that is challenging for the cup.

The winning team earns the trophy known as the Auld Mug.

Once very popular to watch and read about in the newspaper, coverage is now limited. For one, it happens every few years, and it’s only for the rich and elite. As a hint, it’s now officially known as the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup.

One reason for U.S. popularity? The New York Yacht was victorious in every challenge for the first 132 years. Americans love a winner.

But perhaps the biggest reason few follow the race series now is the lack of true characters; skippers like Ted Turner, Bill Koch and Dennis Conner were as much a part of the show as the big yachts. Other famous skippers through the years include Russell Coutts, Charlie Barr and Jimmy Spithill.

Turner, especially, brought a certain swagger to the competition.

A sports page from September 1977 as skipper Ted Turner closes in on winning the America's Cup.

For the record, the Auld Mug is currently held by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, which won in 2021. The Team New Zealand syndicate will defend its title in a few months in Barcelona, Spain.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the history of the America’s Cup, and how some feel about the competition these days:

“Let’s sink America’s Cup once and for all”

“U.S. boat wins back America’s Cup”

“Conner loses America’s Cup to New Zealand”

“Huge Navy ship halts America’s Cup race”

“Conner sails on — from business office”

“Koch to use all-woman America’s Cup team”

“America’s Cup may get legally messy”

“Conner, Turner head sailing hall of fame class”