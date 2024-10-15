Los Angeles Kings' hockey great Wayne Gretzky celebrates with teammates in Edmonton, Oct. 15, 1989, after breaking the all-time scoring record held by Gordie Howe. The record of 1,850 goals was broken with Gretzky's overtime goal.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 15, 1989, Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings broke Gordie Howe’s all-time NHL scoring record in a game against his former team, the Edmonton Oilers.

The career of Gretzky, like most of the “all-time greats” in their fields of success, is well documented. Born in 1961 in Ontario, Canada, he was a star from the beginning of his career.

He was the top scorer in the 1978 World Junior Championships, and began his NHL career in 1979. A truly magic goal-scorer and assists machine, Gretzky piled up goals in record fashion while leading the Oilers to four Stanley Cup titles.

But as he neared Gordie Howe’s all-time NHL scoring record, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings before the 1988 season. In his second season with the Kings, Gretzky broke’s Howe’s scoring record with an overtime game-winner against his former squad.

Gretzky led the Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals, and later played for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. In all, Gretzky won nine MVP titles, was top scorer 10 times, and also won the Lady Byng five times for sportsmanship. After retiring in 1999, he was immediately inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and his jersey number (99) was retired league-wide.

Gretzky remained in hockey for many years after, leading the Canadian men’s hockey team to the gold medal in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

In 2000, Gretzky had become a part-owner of the Phoenix Coyotes, and a few years later, became the team’s head coach. For a few years, the Coyotes had a partnership agreement with the Utah Grizzlies squad.

In 2009, Gretzky resigned as coach when the Coyotes declared bankruptcy, and he relinquished his ownership share in the team.

L.A. Kings star Wayne Gretzky is greeted by Gordie Howe in Edmonton, on Oct. 15, 1989, after Gretzky broke Howe's all-time scoring record. Gretzky broke the record by scoring career goal number 1,851 in overtime. | Anonymous

News coverage of Gretzky’s pursuit of the scoring title was a daily occurrence.

Howe set the mark in 26 seasons in the NHL, most of them with the Detroit Red Wings. Gretzky, who broke Howe’s point-scoring record of 1,850 on Oct. 15, 1989, tied the goal record in his 15th year in the league.

Gretzky broke Howe’s points record (1,850) in the final period of the game against Edmonton. Gretzky’s record-setting goal tied the game; in overtime, he scored another, and the Kings won 5-4.

The sports section of the Deseret News on Oct. 17, 1989, after Wayne Gretzky became the NHL's all-time scoring leader.

Here are a selection of stories about Gretzky and his career from Deseret News archives:

“L.A. crowns new king — Gretzky”

“Gretzky ties NHL career goal record”

“It’s been a career of mostly highs for superstar Gretzky”

“Gretzky closes in on Howe’s record”

“Another record is in the books for the great Gretzky: Assist mark tied as the Kings prevail”

“Gretzky could reach milestone in Edmonton”

“Gretzky earns NHL scoring record while in his prime”

“Autobiography offers insight on Gretzky deal”

“Gretzky is a hat trick away from immortality”

“End of Wayne’s World: Gretzky’s great career ends in teary tribute”

“Gretzky leaves ‘Great’ legacy”

“Gretzky makes it official: He’s done”

“Gretzky lured by ‘love of game’”

“Wayne Gretzky resigns as Coyotes coach”

“Gretzky expected; Grizz to name partner”

“Utah Grizzlies: Risk built an empire for Elmore”