The front page of the Deseret News in 1938, days after a radio play, "War of the Worlds," caused panic among some listeners.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on the CBS Radio Network.

And fake news was born.

OK, a different kind of fake news.

Smithsonian records that on Halloween morning, 1938, Orson Welles awoke to find himself the most talked about man in America.

His adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel about a Martian invasion of New Jersey had hit its mark. Some listeners mistook those bulletins for the real thing, and their anxious phone calls to police, newspaper offices and radio stations convinced many journalists that the show had caused nationwide hysteria.

By the next day, the 23-year-old Welles’ face and name were on the front pages of newspapers coast to coast, along with headlines about the mass panic his CBS broadcast had allegedly inspired.

At a news conference, reporters asked him if he knew the show would create panic. He never definitively answered that question.

“Radio listeners panic-stricken by ‘interplanetary war,’” read the front page of the Deseret News on Monday, Oct. 31, after the performance. Here are some stories from Deseret News archives on “War of the Worlds.”

Orson Welles delivers a radio broadcast from a New York studio in 1938. On the same year on Oct. 30, he broadcasted the adaptation of H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds." | Associated Press