The holiday season is upon us, and many people have started decorating their homes for Christmas.
One of the most important holiday decorations in most homes is a Christmas tree.
For those in Utah looking to have a real Christmas tree in their home this year, here is a look at different places where you can buy fresh-cut trees.
Utah Christmas tree farms
Meldrum Tree Farm
Open: Nov. 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Layton
Green Ridge Christmas Trees
Open: Monday-Friday: 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-4 p.m.
Location: Kaysville
Petals and Pines Farm
Open: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 14-15; Hours based on the day
Location: Tremonton
Baum’s Christmas Trees
Open: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: Provo
Merrill Family Holidays
Open: Monday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.
Location: Logan
The Kinlands
Open: Every day: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: Riverton