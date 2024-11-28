Linda Karz shops for a Christmas tree with her daughter, Jessica, not in picture, at a Robinson Tree Farms lot in South Salt Lake on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

The holiday season is upon us, and many people have started decorating their homes for Christmas.

One of the most important holiday decorations in most homes is a Christmas tree.

For those in Utah looking to have a real Christmas tree in their home this year, here is a look at different places where you can buy fresh-cut trees.

Utah Christmas tree farms

Open: Nov. 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Layton

Open: Monday-Friday: 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-4 p.m.

Location: Kaysville

Open: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 14-15; Hours based on the day

Location: Tremonton

Open: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Provo

Open: Monday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.

Location: Logan

Open: Every day: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Riverton