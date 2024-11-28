Linda Karz shops for a Christmas tree with her daughter, Jessica, not in picture, at a Robinson Tree Farms lot in South Salt Lake on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The holiday season is upon us, and many people have started decorating their homes for Christmas.

One of the most important holiday decorations in most homes is a Christmas tree.

For those in Utah looking to have a real Christmas tree in their home this year, here is a look at different places where you can buy fresh-cut trees.

Utah Christmas tree farms

Meldrum Tree Farm

Open: Nov. 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Layton

Green Ridge Christmas Trees

Open: Monday-Friday: 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-4 p.m.

Location: Kaysville

Petals and Pines Farm

Open: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 14-15; Hours based on the day

Location: Tremonton

Baum’s Christmas Trees

Open: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Provo

Merrill Family Holidays

Open: Monday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.

Location: Logan

The Kinlands

Open: Every day: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: Riverton

