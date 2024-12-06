A couple looks over the "Tree of Life" at Draper City Park in Draper on Dec. 30, 2016.

The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to start exploring unique Christmas light displays.

Utah has plenty of locations that fit the bill by offering a fun, family friendly experience.

For those looking for a new holiday tradition or just a fun activity to keep the kids busy, here is a look at 11 places around the state with incredible holiday light displays.

This horse drawn carriage ride through an interactive light display last about 20 minutes. Santa and Mrs. Claus are around on weekends for visits.

Dates: Select dates through Dec. 31

Price: $30

“The Ashton Gardens transforms into a dazzling wonderland with millions of twinkling lights guiding you through dozens of themed areas, including the iconic luminaire hill — a light and music show on 6,500 programmable luminaries,” according to Thanksgiving Point.

Dates: Until Jan. 4

Price: Adult: $27; Kids: $20

“Meet Santa in a life-size gingerbread house and enjoy delicious holiday beverages and treats while you meander through a lighted walk-thru tunnel, a colorful holiday maze, and thousands of twinkling lights that adorn the beautiful natural surroundings of Tracy Aviary,” according to the Tracy Aviary.

Dates: Through Dec. 31

Price: Adult $17.95 Child $13.95

Spanish Fork’s Festival of Lights is a drive-through Christmas light experience.

As you listen to classic carols you will drive by illuminated Christmas displays featuring the North Pole, poinsettias, candy canes and more.

Dates: Through Jan. 1

Price: $10 online; $15 in person (price per vehicle)

Aside from the holiday lights, Ogden’s Christmas Village includes visits with Santa, train rides and a fireworks show.

Dates: Through Jan. 1

Price: Free

“The holiday lights displayed are truly spectacular, with more than three million lights placed on trees throughout the park. Bundle up and share in the Holiday Cheer,” per Draper City.

Dates: Through Jan. 1

Price: Free

Located at the Utah State Fairpark, “World of Illumination’s drive-through light show is an amazing audio and visual experience with Christmas lights synced to your favorite festive tunes,” according to World of Illumination.

Dates: Through Dec. 29

Price: $39.99

On weekends during the Christmas season, those visiting Zootah in Logan have the chance to see the zoo filled with Christmas lights as well as participate in unique animal encounters.

The zoo provides free hot chocolate and cookies during zoo lights.

Dates: Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 28

Price: Adults: $10; Kids: $7.50

“While the animals slumber, immerse yourself in a wonderland of brilliant light displays featuring animal and holiday scenes throughout the zoo. Explore a holiday walk-through event filled with nature-focused lighting displays,” per The Hogle Zoo.

Dates: Select dates through Jan. 5

Price: Adults: $18.99; Kids: $15.95

Lit up Christmas tree are placed on the water of Salem Pond, with the lights reflecting off of the water. The display also features a lit up whale as well and a Nativity scene.

Dates: Through Jan. 1

Price: Free

This 20 to 25 minute boat ride will feature thousands of Christmas lights reflecting off the water, holiday displays, there is also a Christmas movie available to watch and hot chocolate available for purchase.

Kids will also have the opportunity to visit with Santa.

Dates: Through Dec. 23

Price: $10