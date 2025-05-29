View Comments
Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in June. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.
Utah festivals and activities in June
- June 2-7 — Oremfest | Orem
- June 3-7 — SoJo Summerfest | South Jordan
- June 7 — Utah Asian Festival | Salt Lake City
- June 7-14 — Springville Art City Days | Springville
- June 11-14 — Saratoga Springs Splash Days | Saratoga Springs
- June 12-14 — Logan Summerfest Arts Faire | Logan
- June 13-15 — Latino Arts Festival | Park City
- June 13-15 — Scottish Festival | Salt Lake City
- June 14-22 — Strawberry Days | Pleasant Grove
- June 16-Oct. 4 — Utah Shakespeare Festival | Cedar City
- June 19-22 — Utah Arts Festival | Salt Lake City
- June 20-22 — Tooele Arts Festival | Tooele
- June 26-28 — Taylorsville Dayzz | Taylorsville
- June 27 — Cedar City Final Friday Art Walk | Cedar City
Utah farmers markets in June
- June 1 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray
- June 1 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City
- June 4 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem
- June 4 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City
- June 5 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse
- June 7 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City
- June 7 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy
- June 7 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi
- June 7 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County
- June 7 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo
- June 7 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden
- June 7 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City
- June 7 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County
- June 7 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan
- June 7 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George
- June 8 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City
- June 8 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray
- June 8 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City
- June 11 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City
- June 11 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem
- June 12 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse
- June 14 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City
- June 14 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo
- June 14 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy
- June 14 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County
- June 14 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City
- June 14 — Daybreak Farmers Market | South Jordan
- June 14 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan
- June 14 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County
- June 14 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden
- June 14 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George
- June 14 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City
- June 14 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi
- June 15 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City
- June 15 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City
- June 15 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray
- June 16 — Saratoga Springs Farmers Market | Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs
- June 18 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem
- June 18 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City
- June 19 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park, West Valley City
- June 19 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful
- June 19 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse
- June 21 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City
- June 21 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo
- June 21 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City
- June 21 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County
- June 21 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy
- June 21 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi
- June 21 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County
- June 21 — Daybreak Farmers Market | South Jordan
- June 21 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City
- June 21 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden
- June 21 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan
- June 21 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George
- June 22 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City
- June 22 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City
- June 22 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray
- June 23 — Saratoga Springs Farmers Market | Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs
- June 25 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem
- June 25 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City
- June 26 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park, West Valley City
- June 26 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful
- June 26 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse
- June 28 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City
- June 28 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County
- June 28 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City
- June 28 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo
- June 28 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy
- June 28 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi
- June 28 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden
- June 28 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City
- June 28 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan
- June 28 — Daybreak Farmers Market | South Jordan
- June 28 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George
- June 28 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County
- June 29 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City
- June 29 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray
- June 29 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City
- June 30 — Saratoga Springs Farmers Market | Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs
Utah concerts and shows in June
- June 1 — Khruangbin | Ogden Twilight Series
- June 3 — Peach Pit and Briston Maroney | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 4 — Ninja Kids Live | Eccles Theater
- June 5 — James Arthur | Red Butte Garden
- June 5-8 — Spin Doctors | Egyptian Theatre
- June 6 — OMD | Union Event Center
- June 6 — Matt Rife | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 7 — Hauser | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 7 — Brand New | Maverik Center
- June 8 — Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentleman | Red Butte Garden
- June 9 — Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 9 — KC and the Sunshine Band | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)
- June 11 — Styx and Kevin Cronin | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 12 — Disclosure (DJ set) | Ogden Twilight Series
- June 12 — St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with The Wood Brothers and Cece Coakley | Red Butte Garden
- June 12 — The Spinners | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)
- June 12 — Bloc Party, with Metric | Union Event Center
- June 12-14 — Al Stewart | Egyptian Theatre
- June 14 — Chelo | Maverik Center
- June 14 — Mumford & Sons | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 14 — The Kooks | Union Event Center
- June 15 — Stick Figure | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 16 — Earth Wind & Fire | Maverik Center
- June 17 — Drive-By Truckers, with Deer Tick | Red Butte Garden
- June 17 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with JJ Grey & Mofro | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 18 — Barenaked Ladies, with Guster and Fastball | Red Butte Garden
- June 18-20 — Judy Collins | Egyptian Theatre
- June 19 — Lee Brice | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 20 — Pierce the Veil | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 20 — Kaskade | Ogden Twilight Series
- June 21 — Lead singers of classic rock: Jason Scheff from Chicago and Tommy DeCarlo, formerly of Boston | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)
- June 21 — Lake Street Dive | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 22 — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings | Capitol Theatre
- June 22 — Tash Sultana, with Lime Cordiale | Red Butte Garden
- June 23 — “Weird Al” Yankovic | Maverik Center
- June 23 — Lonestar | Scera Shell Outdoor Theatre
- June 23-24 — Sawyer Brown | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)
- June 24 — Halsey | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 24 — Dance Gavin Dance | Union Event Center
- June 25-28 — Jake Shimabukuro | Egyptian Theatre
- June 26 — Little Feat, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band | Red Butte Garden
- June 28 — Cody Johnson | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 28 — MJ Live | Sandy Amphitheater
- June 28 — Modest Mouse | Ogden Twilight Series
Utah theater productions in June
- June 1-6 — Michael McLean’s “Threads” | The Ideal Playhouse, Heber City
- June 4-6 — “Once on this Island Jr.” | Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville
- June 1-7 — “The Odd Couple” | The Off Broadway Theatre Company, Salt Lake City
- June 1-7 — “Mamma Mia! ABBA-cadabra!” | Desert Star Playhouse, Murray
- June 1-7 — “The Scarlet Pimpernel” | Heritage Theater, Cedar City
- June 1-14 — “Finding Neverland” | Hale Center Theatre, Sandy
- June 1-14 — “Disney’s High School Musical” | BYU OnStage, Provo
- June 1-14 — “Dreamgirls | SLCC Grand Theatre, Salt Lake City
- June 1-14 — “Matilda” | St. George Musical Theater, St. George
- June 1-14 — “The Sound of Music” | Draper Amphitheater, Draper
- June 1-17 — “Tuck Everlasting” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville
- June 2-14 — “Pride and Prejudice,” adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson | Midway Town Hall, Midway
- June 5-14 — Bluffdale Arts Presents Jane Austen’s “Emma” | Bluffdale City Main Park, Riverton
- June 6-14 — “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston
- June 6-14 — “Peter and the Starcatcher” | Midvale Performing Arts Center, Midvale
- June 6-14 — “Hadestown Teen Edition” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
- June 6-16 — “Tarzan - The Musical” | W&M Butterfield Park, Herriman
- June 6-21 — “Silent Sky” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- June 6-21 — “Disney’s Newsies” | SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, Orem
- June 6-28 — “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City
- June 6-28 — “Alice by Heart” | West Valley Performing Arts Center, West Valley City
- June 6-30 — “Lend Me a Tenor” | Springville Playhouse, Springville
- June 13-14 — “Winnie the Pooh Minis” — Summer Camp | Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden
- June 13-21 — “Annie” | South Jordan Community Center & Senior Center, South Jordan
- June 13-21 — “Something Rotten!” | Murray Park Amphitheater, Murray
- June 13-30 — “Something Rotten The Musical” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville
- June 13-30 — “Cats” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville
- June 13-30 — “An American in Paris” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove
- June 13-30 — “School of Rock: The Musical” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden
- June 13-30 — “Bright Star” | Morgan Theatre — Utah State University, Logan
- June 17-22 — “& Juliet” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City
- June 17-30 — “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Pickleville Playhouse, Garden City
- June 19-28 — “Finding Nemo Kids” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper
- June 19-28 — “LIGHTHOUSE: a new musical” | Center for the Arts at Kayenta, Ivins, Washington County
- June 19-28 — “Treasure Island the Musical” | Angelus Theatre, Spanish Fork
- June 19-30 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Timpanogos Arts Foundation at Valentine Theater, American Fork
- June 19-30 — “Into the Woods” | The Electric Theater Center, St. George
- June 20-28 — “The Scarlet Pimpernel” | Ellen Eccles Theatre, Logan
- June 20-30 — “Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure” | Morgan Theatre — Utah State University, Logan
- June 20-30 — “The Prom” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton
- June 23-30 — Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” | Outlaw Trail Amphitheater at Western Park, Vernal
- June 25-29 — “Svetlana” | Regent Street Black Box at Eccles Theater | Salt Lake City
- June 27-30 — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid - the Broadway Musical” | Ideal Playhouse, Heber City
Utah Royals June schedule
- June 13 — Utah Royals vs. Gotham FC | 7:30 p.m.
- June 21 — Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC | 3 p.m.
Real Salt Lake June schedule
- June 14 — Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United | 7:30 p.m.
- June 25 — Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC | 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake Bees June schedule
- June 3 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock | 7:05 p.m.
- June 4 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock | 7:05 p.m.
- June 5 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock | 7:05 p.m.
- June 6 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock | 7:05 p.m.
- June 7 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock | 7:05 p.m.
- June 8 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock | 7:05 p.m.
- June 17 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento | 7:05 p.m.
- June 18 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento | 7:05 p.m.
- June 19 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento | 7:05 p.m.
- June 20 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento | 7:05 p.m.
- June 21 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento | 7:05 p.m.
- June 22 — Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento | 12:05 p.m.