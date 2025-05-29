Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in June. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.

Utah festivals and activities in June

June 1 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray

June 1 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City

June 4 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem

June 4 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City

June 5 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse

June 7 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

June 7 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy

June 7 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi

June 7 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County

June 7 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo

June 7 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden

June 7 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City

June 7 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County

June 7 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan

June 7 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George

June 8 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City

June 8 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray

June 8 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City

June 11 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City

June 11 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem

June 12 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse

June 14 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

June 14 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo

June 14 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy

June 14 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County

June 14 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City

June 14 — Daybreak Farmers Market | South Jordan

June 14 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan

June 14 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County

June 14 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden

June 14 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George

June 14 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City

June 14 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi

June 15 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City

June 15 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City

June 15 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray

June 16 — Saratoga Springs Farmers Market | Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs

June 18 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem

June 18 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City

June 19 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park, West Valley City

June 19 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful

June 19 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse



June 21 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

June 21 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo

June 21 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City

June 21 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County

June 21 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy

June 21 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi

June 21 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County

June 21 — Daybreak Farmers Market | South Jordan

June 21 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City

June 21 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden

June 21 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan

June 21 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George

June 22 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City

June 22 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City

June 22 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray

June 23 — Saratoga Springs Farmers Market | Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs

June 25 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park, Orem

June 25 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort, Park City

June 26 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park, West Valley City

June 26 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful

June 26 — Syracuse Farmers Market | Syracuse

June 28 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

June 28 — Hurricane Farmers Market | Hurricane, Washington County

June 28 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City

June 28 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Provo

June 28 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park, Sandy

June 28 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi

June 28 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street, Ogden

June 28 — Festival City Farmers Market | Cedar City

June 28 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse, Logan

June 28 — Daybreak Farmers Market | South Jordan

June 28 — Downtown Farmers Market | St. George

June 28 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | Torrey, Wayne County

June 29 — 9th West Farmers Market | Salt Lake City

June 29 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm, Murray

June 29 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street, Park City

June 30 — Saratoga Springs Farmers Market | Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs

Utah concerts and shows in June

June 1 — Khruangbin | Ogden Twilight Series

June 3 — Peach Pit and Briston Maroney | Sandy Amphitheater

June 4 — Ninja Kids Live | Eccles Theater

June 5 — James Arthur | Red Butte Garden

June 5-8 — Spin Doctors | Egyptian Theatre

June 6 — OMD | Union Event Center

June 6 — Matt Rife | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7 — Hauser | Sandy Amphitheater

June 7 — Brand New | Maverik Center

June 8 — Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentleman | Red Butte Garden

June 9 — Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four | Sandy Amphitheater

June 9 — KC and the Sunshine Band | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)

June 11 — Styx and Kevin Cronin | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 12 — Disclosure (DJ set) | Ogden Twilight Series

June 12 — St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with The Wood Brothers and Cece Coakley | Red Butte Garden

June 12 — The Spinners | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)

June 12 — Bloc Party, with Metric | Union Event Center

June 12-14 — Al Stewart | Egyptian Theatre

June 14 — Chelo | Maverik Center

June 14 — Mumford & Sons | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 14 — The Kooks | Union Event Center

June 15 — Stick Figure | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 16 — Earth Wind & Fire | Maverik Center

June 17 — Drive-By Truckers, with Deer Tick | Red Butte Garden

June 17 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with JJ Grey & Mofro | Sandy Amphitheater

June 18 — Barenaked Ladies, with Guster and Fastball | Red Butte Garden

June 18-20 — Judy Collins | Egyptian Theatre

June 19 — Lee Brice | Sandy Amphitheater

June 20 — Pierce the Veil | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 — Kaskade | Ogden Twilight Series

June 21 — Lead singers of classic rock: Jason Scheff from Chicago and Tommy DeCarlo, formerly of Boston | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)

June 21 — Lake Street Dive | Sandy Amphitheater

June 22 — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings | Capitol Theatre

June 22 — Tash Sultana, with Lime Cordiale | Red Butte Garden

June 23 — “Weird Al” Yankovic | Maverik Center

June 23 — Lonestar | Scera Shell Outdoor Theatre

June 23-24 — Sawyer Brown | Summer Nights with the Stars (Davis Arts Council)

June 24 — Halsey | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 — Dance Gavin Dance | Union Event Center

June 25-28 — Jake Shimabukuro | Egyptian Theatre

June 26 — Little Feat, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band | Red Butte Garden

June 28 — Cody Johnson | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 28 — MJ Live | Sandy Amphitheater

June 28 — Modest Mouse | Ogden Twilight Series

Utah theater productions in June

June 1-6 — Michael McLean’s “Threads” | The Ideal Playhouse, Heber City

June 4-6 — “Once on this Island Jr.” | Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, Taylorsville

June 1-7 — “The Odd Couple” | The Off Broadway Theatre Company, Salt Lake City

June 1-7 — “Mamma Mia! ABBA-cadabra!” | Desert Star Playhouse, Murray

June 1-7 — “The Scarlet Pimpernel” | Heritage Theater, Cedar City

June 1-14 — “Finding Neverland” | Hale Center Theatre, Sandy

June 1-14 — “Disney’s High School Musical” | BYU OnStage, Provo

June 1-14 — “Dreamgirls | SLCC Grand Theatre, Salt Lake City

June 1-14 — “Matilda” | St. George Musical Theater, St. George

June 1-14 — “The Sound of Music” | Draper Amphitheater, Draper

June 1-17 — “Tuck Everlasting” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville

June 2-14 — “Pride and Prejudice,” adapted by Melissa Leilani Larson | Midway Town Hall, Midway

June 5-14 — Bluffdale Arts Presents Jane Austen’s “Emma” | Bluffdale City Main Park, Riverton

June 6-14 — “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” | Old Barn Community Theatre, Collinston

June 6-14 — “Peter and the Starcatcher” | Midvale Performing Arts Center, Midvale

June 6-14 — “Hadestown Teen Edition” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

June 6-16 — “Tarzan - The Musical” | W&M Butterfield Park, Herriman

June 6-21 — “Silent Sky” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

June 6-21 — “Disney’s Newsies” | SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, Orem

June 6-28 — “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” | Heritage Theatre, Brigham City

June 6-28 — “Alice by Heart” | West Valley Performing Arts Center, West Valley City

June 6-30 — “Lend Me a Tenor” | Springville Playhouse, Springville

June 13-14 — “Winnie the Pooh Minis” — Summer Camp | Ziegfeld Theater, Ogden

June 13-21 — “Annie” | South Jordan Community Center & Senior Center, South Jordan

June 13-21 — “Something Rotten!” | Murray Park Amphitheater, Murray

June 13-30 — “Something Rotten The Musical” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville

June 13-30 — “Cats” | CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Centerville

June 13-30 — “An American in Paris” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

June 13-30 — “School of Rock: The Musical” | Terrace Plaza Playhouse, Ogden

June 13-30 — “Bright Star” | Morgan Theatre — Utah State University, Logan

June 17-22 — “& Juliet” | Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City

June 17-30 — “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Pickleville Playhouse, Garden City

June 19-28 — “Finding Nemo Kids” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper

June 19-28 — “LIGHTHOUSE: a new musical” | Center for the Arts at Kayenta, Ivins, Washington County

June 19-28 — “Treasure Island the Musical” | Angelus Theatre, Spanish Fork

June 19-30 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” | Timpanogos Arts Foundation at Valentine Theater, American Fork

June 19-30 — “Into the Woods” | The Electric Theater Center, St. George

June 20-28 — “The Scarlet Pimpernel” | Ellen Eccles Theatre, Logan

June 20-30 — “Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure” | Morgan Theatre — Utah State University, Logan

June 20-30 — “The Prom” | On Pitch Performing Arts Center, Layton

June 23-30 — Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” | Outlaw Trail Amphitheater at Western Park, Vernal

June 25-29 — “Svetlana” | Regent Street Black Box at Eccles Theater | Salt Lake City

June 27-30 — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid - the Broadway Musical” | Ideal Playhouse, Heber City

Utah Royals June schedule

June 13 — Utah Royals vs. Gotham FC | 7:30 p.m.

June 21 — Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC | 3 p.m.

June 14 — Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United | 7:30 p.m.

June 25 — Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC | 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake Bees June schedule