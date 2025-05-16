Bell peppers and other produce are displayed in a bag during the launch of the Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Summertime is around the corner, which means that farmers markets all across Utah are preparing to open. If you’re looking for somewhere to get fresh, local produce all summer long, then here’s a look at markets across the state, including when they’ll open and where to find them.

Note: Are we missing your favorite farmers market? Reach out to vjones@deseretnews.com — we’ll update the list throughout the summer.

Farmers markets in Salt Lake City

Downtown Farmers Market

Where: Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

When: Saturdays, June 7-Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

More information: www.slcfarmersmarket.org

9th West Farmers Market

Where: 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City

When: Sundays, June 8 through October, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

More information: www.facebook.com/peoplesmarket

Farmers markets in Salt Lake County

Wheeler Sunday Market

Where: Wheeler Farm, Murray

When: Sundays, May 18-Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.saltlakecounty.gov

Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Markets

Murray Park Farmers Market

Where: Murray Park, Murray

When: Fridays and Saturdays, July 25-Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

South Jordan Farmers Market

Where: 1600 Towne Center Dr., South Jordan

When: Saturdays, Aug. 2-Oct. 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.utahfarmbureau.org

New Roots Farmers Markets

Sunnyvale Farmers Market

Where: Sunnyvale Park, Midvale

When: Saturdays, June 14-Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Redwood Farmers Market

Where: New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City

When: Wednesdays, June 25-Oct. 8, 4:30-7 p.m.

More information: www.newrootsslc.org/farmers-markets

Millcreek Farmers Market

Where: Millcreek Common, Millcreek

When: Wednesdays, July 2-Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.

More information: www.millcreekcommon.org/farmersmarket

West Valley City Farmers Market

Where: Centennial Park, West Valley City

When: Thursdays, June 19-Oct. 9, 5-9 p.m.

More information: www.wvc-ut.gov/1700/Farmers-Market

Sandy Farmers Market

Where: Amphitheatre Park, Sandy

When: Saturdays, June 7-Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.sandy.utah.gov/2231/Farmers-Market

Farmers markets in Utah County

Provo Farmers Market

Where: Pioneer Park, Provo

When: Saturdays, June 7-Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

More information: www.provofarmersmarket.com

Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays

Where: City Center Park, Orem

When: Wednesdays, May 7-Oct. 29, 5-9 p.m.

More information: www.sunsetfarmersmarkets.com/orem

Spanish Fork Farmers Market

Where: 775 W. Center St., Spanish Fork

When: Saturdays, July 26-Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Salem

Where: 173 W. 750 North, Salem

When: Mondays, Aug. 4-Oct. 13, 5 p.m.-dusk

More information: www.spanishfork-chamber.com/spanish-farmers-market

Saratoga Springs Farmers Market

Where: Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs

When: Mondays, June 16-Sept. 1, 5-9 p.m.

More information: www.saratogasprings-ut.gov/2281/Farmers-Market

Farmers markets in northern Utah

Bountiful Farmers Market

Where: Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful

When: Thursdays, June 19-Oct. 16, 4-8 p.m.

More information: www.bountifulutah.gov/Farmers-Market

Layton Fest

Where: Layton Commons Park, Layton

When: Fridays, July 11-Aug. 29, 5 p.m. to midnight

More information: www.laytoncity.org/laytonfest

Syracuse Farmers Market

Where: 1891 W. 1700 South, Syracuse

When: Thursdays, May 1-Aug. 28, 5-9 p.m.; Sept. 4-Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.

More information: www.syracuseut.gov/554/Farmers-Market

Ogden Farmers Market

Where: Historic 25th Street, Ogden

When: Saturdays, May 24-Sept. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.farmersmarketogden.com/summer

Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market

Where: Historic Courthouse, Logan

When: Saturdays, May 10 through October, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.gardenersmarket.org

Farmers markets in southern Utah

Downtown Farmers Market

Where: 300 S. 400 East, St. George

When: Saturdays, May through October, 8 a.m. to noon

More information: www.downtownfarmerstg.com

Festival City Farmers Market

Where: 100 W. Center St., Cedar City

When: Saturdays, May through October, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.festivalcityfarmersmarket.com

Capitol Reef Farmers Market

Where: 100 N. 400 East, Torrey, Wayne County

When: Saturdays, May 24-Oct. 18, 3-5 p.m.

More information: www.capitolreeffarmersmarket.org

Hurricane Farmers Market

Where: 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County

When: Saturdays, March through November, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.facebook.com/HurricaneUtahFarmersMarket

Nephi Farmers Market

Where: Nephi City Park, Nephi

When: Saturdays, June 7-July 26 and Aug. 2-Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

More information: www.nephifarmersmarket.com

Farmers markets in Park City

Park City Farmers Market

Where: Park City Resort, Park City

When: Wednesdays, May 28 through October, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information: www.parkcityfarmersmarket.com

Park Silly Sunday Market

Where: Historic Main Street, Park City

When: Sundays, June 1-29, July 13-20, Aug. 31, Sept. 7-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information: www.parksillysundaymarket.com