Summertime is around the corner, which means that farmers markets all across Utah are preparing to open. If you’re looking for somewhere to get fresh, local produce all summer long, then here’s a look at markets across the state, including when they’ll open and where to find them.
Note: Are we missing your favorite farmers market? Reach out to vjones@deseretnews.com — we’ll update the list throughout the summer.
Farmers markets in Salt Lake City
Downtown Farmers Market
Where: Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City
When: Saturdays, June 7-Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
More information: www.slcfarmersmarket.org
9th West Farmers Market
Where: 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City
When: Sundays, June 8 through October, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
More information: www.facebook.com/peoplesmarket
Farmers markets in Salt Lake County
Wheeler Sunday Market
Where: Wheeler Farm, Murray
When: Sundays, May 18-Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.saltlakecounty.gov
Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Markets
Murray Park Farmers Market
Where: Murray Park, Murray
When: Fridays and Saturdays, July 25-Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
South Jordan Farmers Market
Where: 1600 Towne Center Dr., South Jordan
When: Saturdays, Aug. 2-Oct. 11, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.utahfarmbureau.org
New Roots Farmers Markets
Sunnyvale Farmers Market
Where: Sunnyvale Park, Midvale
When: Saturdays, June 14-Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Redwood Farmers Market
Where: New Roots Redwood Farm, West Valley City
When: Wednesdays, June 25-Oct. 8, 4:30-7 p.m.
More information: www.newrootsslc.org/farmers-markets
Millcreek Farmers Market
Where: Millcreek Common, Millcreek
When: Wednesdays, July 2-Sept. 24, 5-9 p.m.
More information: www.millcreekcommon.org/farmersmarket
West Valley City Farmers Market
Where: Centennial Park, West Valley City
When: Thursdays, June 19-Oct. 9, 5-9 p.m.
More information: www.wvc-ut.gov/1700/Farmers-Market
Sandy Farmers Market
Where: Amphitheatre Park, Sandy
When: Saturdays, June 7-Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.sandy.utah.gov/2231/Farmers-Market
Farmers markets in Utah County
Provo Farmers Market
Where: Pioneer Park, Provo
When: Saturdays, June 7-Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
More information: www.provofarmersmarket.com
Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays
Where: City Center Park, Orem
When: Wednesdays, May 7-Oct. 29, 5-9 p.m.
More information: www.sunsetfarmersmarkets.com/orem
Spanish Fork Farmers Market
Spanish Fork
Where: 775 W. Center St., Spanish Fork
When: Saturdays, July 26-Oct. 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Salem
Where: 173 W. 750 North, Salem
When: Mondays, Aug. 4-Oct. 13, 5 p.m.-dusk
More information: www.spanishfork-chamber.com/spanish-farmers-market
Saratoga Springs Farmers Market
Where: Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs
When: Mondays, June 16-Sept. 1, 5-9 p.m.
More information: www.saratogasprings-ut.gov/2281/Farmers-Market
Farmers markets in northern Utah
Bountiful Farmers Market
Where: Bountiful Town Square, Bountiful
When: Thursdays, June 19-Oct. 16, 4-8 p.m.
More information: www.bountifulutah.gov/Farmers-Market
Layton Fest
Where: Layton Commons Park, Layton
When: Fridays, July 11-Aug. 29, 5 p.m. to midnight
More information: www.laytoncity.org/laytonfest
Syracuse Farmers Market
Where: 1891 W. 1700 South, Syracuse
When: Thursdays, May 1-Aug. 28, 5-9 p.m.; Sept. 4-Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m.
More information: www.syracuseut.gov/554/Farmers-Market
Ogden Farmers Market
Where: Historic 25th Street, Ogden
When: Saturdays, May 24-Sept. 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.farmersmarketogden.com/summer
Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market
Where: Historic Courthouse, Logan
When: Saturdays, May 10 through October, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.gardenersmarket.org
Farmers markets in southern Utah
Downtown Farmers Market
Where: 300 S. 400 East, St. George
When: Saturdays, May through October, 8 a.m. to noon
More information: www.downtownfarmerstg.com
Festival City Farmers Market
Where: 100 W. Center St., Cedar City
When: Saturdays, May through October, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.festivalcityfarmersmarket.com
Capitol Reef Farmers Market
Where: 100 N. 400 East, Torrey, Wayne County
When: Saturdays, May 24-Oct. 18, 3-5 p.m.
More information: www.capitolreeffarmersmarket.org
Hurricane Farmers Market
Where: 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane, Washington County
When: Saturdays, March through November, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.facebook.com/HurricaneUtahFarmersMarket
Nephi Farmers Market
Where: Nephi City Park, Nephi
When: Saturdays, June 7-July 26 and Aug. 2-Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
More information: www.nephifarmersmarket.com
Farmers markets in Park City
Park City Farmers Market
Where: Park City Resort, Park City
When: Wednesdays, May 28 through October, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information: www.parkcityfarmersmarket.com
Park Silly Sunday Market
Where: Historic Main Street, Park City
When: Sundays, June 1-29, July 13-20, Aug. 31, Sept. 7-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information: www.parksillysundaymarket.com