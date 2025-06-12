Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy is pictured on Friday, April 24, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Valerie Jones
By Valerie Jones
Valerie is an assistant editor for the Deseret News.

When it comes to Utah’s live theater scene this summer, there’s something for everyone.

Theaters across the state have a wide range of shows scheduled, from upbeat musicals to Shakespearean dramas.

Here’s a look at the productions coming to Utah’s theaters this summer.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Broadway at the Eccles

Where: Salt Lake City

  • “& Juliet,” June 17-22
Related
Several Broadway shows are coming to Utah. Here’s what to know

CenterPoint Theatre

Where: Centerville

  • “Tuck Everlasting,” now through June 17
  • “Cats,” June 13-July 15
  • “Catch Me If You Can,” July 16-Aug. 19
  • “Daddy Long Legs,” Aug. 1-Sept. 2

Desert Star Playhouse

Where: Murray

  • “Survivor: Antelope Island,” now through Aug. 23

Draper Historic Theatre

Where: Draper

  • “Finding Nemo: Kids,” June 19-24
  • “Mean Girls Jr.,” July 14-26
  • “Shrek the Musical,” Aug. 22-Sept. 13

Grand Theatre

Where: Salt Lake City

  • “Dreamgirls,” now through June 14

Hale Centre Theatre

Where: Sandy

  • “Finding Neverland,” now through June 14
  • “Twelve Angry Men,” now through July 26
  • “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” June 9-20
  • “Footloose,” July 5-Aug. 30
  • “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, Youth Edition,” July 14-23
Related
What big shows are coming to Utah this year? Here’s the latest

Hopebox Theatre

Where: Kaysville

  • “Something Rotten,” June 13-July 12
  • “Matilda,” July 4-15
  • “Shrek the Musical,” Aug. 8-Sept. 6

Parker Theatre

Where: Salt Lake City

  • “Noises Off,” now through June 28
  • “Macbeth,” Aug. 2-30

Peery’s Egyptian Theater

Where: Ogden

  • “Annie,” July 25-Aug. 9

Pickleville Playhouse

Where: Garden City, Rich County

  • “Trouble in Hunky Dory,” now through Sept. 6
  • “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 17-Aug. 15

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater

Where: Pleasant Grove

  • “The Play that Goes Wrong,” now through Aug. 16
  • “An American in Paris,” June 13-July 19
  • “Something Rotten,” Aug. 22-Oct. 4

Salt Lake Acting Company

Where: Salt Lake City

  • “The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive,” June 25-Aug. 17

Scera Shell Outdoor Theatre

View Comments

Where: Orem

  • “Newsies,” now through June 21
  • “Annie,” July 5-19
  • “Hello, Dolly!” Aug. 1-19

Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Where: Ivins, Washington County

  • “The Little Mermaid,” now through Oct. 25
  • “The Wizard of Oz,” now through Oct. 23
  • “Newsies,” July 12-Oct. 24
Related
June events and activities in Utah

Utah Shakespeare Festival

Where: Cedar City

  • “Macbeth,” June 16-Sept. 4
  • “Antony and Cleopatra,” June 17-Sept. 5
  • “As You Like It,” June 18-Sept. 6
  • “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” June 19-Oct. 3
  • “The Importance of Being Earnest,” June 20-Oct. 4
  • “Steel Magnolias,” June 21-Oct. 4
  • “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” July 11-Oct. 4

West Valley Performing Arts Center

Where: West Valley City

  • “Alice by Heart,” now through June 28
  • “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Aug. 8-30
Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.