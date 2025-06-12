Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy is pictured on Friday, April 24, 2020.

When it comes to Utah’s live theater scene this summer, there’s something for everyone.

Theaters across the state have a wide range of shows scheduled, from upbeat musicals to Shakespearean dramas.

Here’s a look at the productions coming to Utah’s theaters this summer.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Where: Salt Lake City

“& Juliet,” June 17-22

Where: Centerville

“Tuck Everlasting,” now through June 17

“Cats,” June 13-July 15

“Catch Me If You Can,” July 16-Aug. 19

“Daddy Long Legs,” Aug. 1-Sept. 2

Where: Murray

“Survivor: Antelope Island,” now through Aug. 23

Where: Draper

“Finding Nemo: Kids,” June 19-24

“Mean Girls Jr.,” July 14-26

“Shrek the Musical,” Aug. 22-Sept. 13

Where: Salt Lake City

“Dreamgirls,” now through June 14

Where: Sandy

“Finding Neverland,” now through June 14

“Twelve Angry Men,” now through July 26

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” June 9-20

“Footloose,” July 5-Aug. 30

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, Youth Edition,” July 14-23

Where: Kaysville

“Something Rotten,” June 13-July 12

“Matilda,” July 4-15

“Shrek the Musical,” Aug. 8-Sept. 6

Where: Salt Lake City

“Noises Off,” now through June 28

“Macbeth,” Aug. 2-30

Where: Ogden

“Annie,” July 25-Aug. 9

Where: Garden City, Rich County

“Trouble in Hunky Dory,” now through Sept. 6

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 17-Aug. 15

Where: Pleasant Grove

“The Play that Goes Wrong,” now through Aug. 16

“An American in Paris,” June 13-July 19

“Something Rotten,” Aug. 22-Oct. 4

Where: Salt Lake City

“The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive,” June 25-Aug. 17

Where: Orem

“Newsies,” now through June 21

“Annie,” July 5-19

“Hello, Dolly!” Aug. 1-19

Where: Ivins, Washington County

“The Little Mermaid,” now through Oct. 25

“The Wizard of Oz,” now through Oct. 23

“Newsies,” July 12-Oct. 24

Where: Cedar City

“Macbeth,” June 16-Sept. 4

“Antony and Cleopatra,” June 17-Sept. 5

“As You Like It,” June 18-Sept. 6

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” June 19-Oct. 3

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” June 20-Oct. 4

“Steel Magnolias,” June 21-Oct. 4

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” July 11-Oct. 4

Where: West Valley City