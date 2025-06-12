When it comes to Utah’s live theater scene this summer, there’s something for everyone.
Theaters across the state have a wide range of shows scheduled, from upbeat musicals to Shakespearean dramas.
Here’s a look at the productions coming to Utah’s theaters this summer.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.
Broadway at the Eccles
Where: Salt Lake City
- “& Juliet,” June 17-22
CenterPoint Theatre
Where: Centerville
- “Tuck Everlasting,” now through June 17
- “Cats,” June 13-July 15
- “Catch Me If You Can,” July 16-Aug. 19
- “Daddy Long Legs,” Aug. 1-Sept. 2
Desert Star Playhouse
Where: Murray
- “Survivor: Antelope Island,” now through Aug. 23
Draper Historic Theatre
Where: Draper
- “Finding Nemo: Kids,” June 19-24
- “Mean Girls Jr.,” July 14-26
- “Shrek the Musical,” Aug. 22-Sept. 13
Grand Theatre
Where: Salt Lake City
- “Dreamgirls,” now through June 14
Hale Centre Theatre
Where: Sandy
- “Finding Neverland,” now through June 14
- “Twelve Angry Men,” now through July 26
- “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” June 9-20
- “Footloose,” July 5-Aug. 30
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, Youth Edition,” July 14-23
Hopebox Theatre
Where: Kaysville
- “Something Rotten,” June 13-July 12
- “Matilda,” July 4-15
- “Shrek the Musical,” Aug. 8-Sept. 6
Parker Theatre
Where: Salt Lake City
- “Noises Off,” now through June 28
- “Macbeth,” Aug. 2-30
Peery’s Egyptian Theater
Where: Ogden
- “Annie,” July 25-Aug. 9
Pickleville Playhouse
Where: Garden City, Rich County
- “Trouble in Hunky Dory,” now through Sept. 6
- “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” June 17-Aug. 15
The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater
Where: Pleasant Grove
- “The Play that Goes Wrong,” now through Aug. 16
- “An American in Paris,” June 13-July 19
- “Something Rotten,” Aug. 22-Oct. 4
Salt Lake Acting Company
Where: Salt Lake City
- “The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive,” June 25-Aug. 17
Scera Shell Outdoor Theatre
Where: Orem
- “Newsies,” now through June 21
- “Annie,” July 5-19
- “Hello, Dolly!” Aug. 1-19
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
Where: Ivins, Washington County
- “The Little Mermaid,” now through Oct. 25
- “The Wizard of Oz,” now through Oct. 23
- “Newsies,” July 12-Oct. 24
Utah Shakespeare Festival
Where: Cedar City
- “Macbeth,” June 16-Sept. 4
- “Antony and Cleopatra,” June 17-Sept. 5
- “As You Like It,” June 18-Sept. 6
- “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” June 19-Oct. 3
- “The Importance of Being Earnest,” June 20-Oct. 4
- “Steel Magnolias,” June 21-Oct. 4
- “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” July 11-Oct. 4
West Valley Performing Arts Center
Where: West Valley City
- “Alice by Heart,” now through June 28
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Aug. 8-30