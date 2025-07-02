An article in the Deseret News on July 2, 1962, announcing the premiere of a new theater festival in Cedar City, Utah.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On July 2, 1962, the first of three Shakespeare plays was performed in Cedar City.

“CSU to open Shakespeare drama tonight,” read the headline in the Deseret News on that day.

Leo Warren, 4, from Cedar City, left, participates in a test of strength with Zac Barnaby, right, a performer in a "Greenshow" performance during the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“William Shakespeare will live again for two weeks beginning Monday at 8:30 p.m. when trumpets blare the opening of the first annual Shakespearean festival sponsored by the College of Southern Utah,” the story related.

That year, the cast performed “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Hamlet” and “The Merchant of Venice.” Only 300 seats were available each night, according to producing director Fred C. Adams.

The backstory

The idea for a festival began in 1961. Adams, the founder and key player down through the years, had to work hard to convince city officials and civic and business leaders that the idea was a good one.

According to historical accounts, the Lion’s Club underwrote the initial investment for $1,000, and college students and residents of the surrounding communities volunteered as actors and producers, even building their own stages and props in the early years.

The 1962 run was a success, drawing 3,000 spectators, and the festival never looked back.

For the first 15 years, only Shakespearean plays were performed.

In 1989, the festival schedule expanded from three productions to six. The new indoor Randall L. Jones Theatre also debuted that year.

The festival won a regional Tony Award in 2000 for America’s Outstanding Regional Theater.

The festival has continued to grow in popularity, size and impact. Now a well-known destination, Utahns and theatergoers in the West plan their summers around the festival.

Tidbits

“Macbeth” was first performed at the festival in 1964. ”Romeo and Juliet” first appeared in 1968.

In 1977, the first non-Shakespeare play, “The Mikado,” was performed.

Famous alumni performers include Benjamin Bratt, Bradley Whitford, Harold Gould and Ty Burrell.

In 2011, the American Bus Association listed the festival as one of the “Top 100 Events in North America.”

My colleague Valerie Jones offers this preview of this year’s six shows.

