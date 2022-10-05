Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 
U.S. & World Education

How to honor teachers on World Teachers’ Day 2022: top quotes and gift cards to share

Show appreciation today — or all week — by giving a small gift or card to teachers

World Teachers’ Day is on Wednesday.

World Teachers’ day is on Wednesday and it’s no secret that they deal with a lot, especially in the last couple of years. Staffing shortages and inflation can make teaching more of a nightmare than a dream, but they keep on teaching.

With these challenges, who wouldn’t enjoy a little help and appreciation?

Gift cards give teachers the freedom to choose supplies that are most needed in the classroom or something that they’ve had their eye on for a while. They are an easy gift to give in any amount, usually upwards of $5.

The top five types of gift cards that teachers want to receive, per a poll by We Are Teachers:

  • Amazon — Prime shipping makes for a game-changer when a teacher needs supplies fast. Not to mention, there’s a big collection where teachers can order most things. Egift cards, print at home and physical copies are available.
  • Target — The dollar section at Target is a teacher’s paradise with cute and cheap supplies to decorate the classroom and excite students. Cards can be loaded up to $500.
  • Starbucks — A sweet treat after a long day of wrangling and shaping kids’ minds could just be what a teacher needs to finish off the day.
  • Visa — Visa gift cards are essentially giving cash but in a safer and cleaner way and are easily accessible at Walmart, Amazon and other stores while grocery shopping. They can be used virtually anywhere and are the most versatile of the bunch. At the Gift Card Mall, you can even send an appreciation note.
  • Barnes and Noble — Books, notepads and pens, you name it. Barnes and Noble is iconic for books that teach and entertain a variety of age groups.

A lot has been written said about teachers, like this quote by Paulo Freire that says: “I cannot be a teacher without exposing who I am.”

Folks who want to make the gift a little more personal can, of course, add a heartfelt note. But there are some great quotes about teachers that can be added, too.

Here are a few examples compiled by The American School University of School Education:

  • “Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace.” — Confucius
  • “The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth.” — Dan Rather
  • “What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” — Karl Meninger

