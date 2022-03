High school track: Top returning track performers from the 2021 season

As the 2022 track & field season gets underway, which included a big meet at Snow Canyon last weekend, here’s a look at the top returning athletes from the 2021 season. The performances listed below ranked in the top 15 at the end of last season in each event.

Among the top returns on the boys side are sprinters Cody Hagen (Corner Canyon), Dominique McKenzie and Marcus McKenzie (Pine View) and Snowden Smith (Skyridge), jumper Elias Gerald (Westlake) and then distance runner Jaron Hartshorn (Lone Peak).

On the girls side, some of the marquee athletes to watch are distance runners Caila Odekirk (Hurricane) and Addi Bruening (Herriman), sprinters Amare Harlan (Fremont) and Sarah Ballard (Lehi) and then thrower Milly Garren (Logan).

The Deseret News will update its top 15 performances list each week throughout the 2022 track & field season.

Boys top performances

100 meters



10.52 — Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

10.60 — Dominique McKenzie, Pine View, Jr. (5/22 at state meet))

10.63 — Marcus McKenzie, Pine View, Jr. (4/23 at Orem)

10.67 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, So. (4/20 at Cedar Valley)

10.70 — Harrison Taggart, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

10.79 — Parker Kingston, Roy, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1 meet)

10.91 — Colby Anderson, Roy, So. (4/24 at Ogden)

10.98 — McCae Hillstead, Skyridge, So. (4/20 at Cedar Valley)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters



(SR) 20.96 — Dominique McKenzie, Pine View, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

21.10 — Marcus McKenzie, Pine View, Jr. (4/23 at Orem)

21.37 — Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

21.57 — Harrison Taggart, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

21.89 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, So. (5/19 at state meet)

22.09 — Parker Kingston, Roy, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1 meet)

22.15 — Colby Anderson, Roy, So. (4/24 at Ogden)

22.17 — Kevin Doe, East, So. (5/12 at Region 6)

Note: State record was 21.12 by Delta’s Dallin Draper in 2018

400 meters



48.45 — Dominique McKenzie, Pine View, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

48.93 — Jaron Higgs, Clearfield, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

49.13 — Marcus McKenzie, Pine View, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

49.15 — Caleb White, Woods Cross, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

49.16 — Colby Anderson, Roy, So. (5/22 at state meet)

49.36 — Henry Prusse, Farmington, Jr. (5/13 at state meet)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters



1:54.52 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, So. (5/8 at BYU)

1:55.48 — Isaac Woolford, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

1:55.50 — Logan Peel, Cedar City, So. (4/30 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters



4:08.44 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, So. (5/19 at state meet)

4:14.51 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, So. (5/19 at state meet)

4:14.90 — Nathan Jaster, American Fork, Jr. (4/23 at Orem)

4:16.25 — Ethan Peterson, Farmington, Jr. (4/17 at Davis)

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020

3,200 meters



9:11.75 — Seth Wallgren, Skyridge, Jr. (3/19 at Snow Canyon)

9:18.18 — Logan Peel, Cedar City, So. (4/17 at Desert Hills)

9:18.43 — Nathan Jaster, American Fork, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

9:18.45 — Jackson Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/27 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles



14.17 — Ryan Trane, Weber, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

15.30 — Logan Jensen, Orem, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

15.35 — Elias Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles



39.84 — Jackson Egbert, Orem, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

40.07 — Ryan Trane, Weber, Jr. (4/9 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

High jump



7’00 — Elias Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

6’06 — Carter Walker, Mountain View, So. (5/19 at state meet)

6’05 — Logan Prince, West Jordan, Jr. (4/30 at American Fork)

6’04 — Jonathon Smith, Fremont, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump



23’00.00 — Elias Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (4/23 at Orem)

22’07.00 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Jr. (5/7 at Mountain Ridge)

22’02.50 — Easton Smith, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

21’07.25 — Dominique Mckenzie, Pine View, Jr. (5/7 at Mountain Ridge)

21’05.75 — Jake Anderson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/19 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put



58’09.00 — Mark Bryant, Orem, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

56’03.00 — Erik Bryant, Orem, Jr. (3/19 at Mountain View)

52’08’25 — Teague Andersen, Lehi, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

50’07.00 — Fisher Stokes, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/12 at Region 8 meet)

50’00.00 — Anthony Macedo, West Jordan, Jr. (5/8 at Herriman)

49’10.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, So. (3/16 at Davis)

49’08.00 — JJ Talo, Kearns, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

49’02.00 — Dawson Jacobsen, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/12 at Region 4 meet)

49’02.00 — Chris Esparza, Mountain View, Sr. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus



178’00.00 — Mark Bryant, Orem, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

164’04.00 — Teague Andersen, Lehi, Jr. (4/17 at Davis)

160’01.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, So. (5/11 at Region 1 meet)

159’04.00 — Erik Bryant, Orem, Jr. (3/27 at Pine View)

153’05.00 — Jesse Helton, Park City, Jr. (5/12 at Region 8 meet)

148’05.00 — Alek Leausa, West Jordan, Jr. (5/12 at Region 2 meet)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin



204’09.00 — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, So. (5/22 at state meet)

177’02.75 — Cole Johnson, Orem, So. (5/7 at BYU)

172’09.00 — Jack Lee, Salem Hills, So. (5/22 at state meet)

171’00.00 — Aiden Dougherty, Enterprise, So. (5/22 at state meet)

170’00.00 — Dexten Draper, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

168’05.00 — Reese Jones, Roy, Jr. (4/9 at Farmington)

167’01.00 — Darant Johnson, Box Elder, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

166’08.00 — Sawyer Woods, Pine View, So. (5/22 at state meet)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault



16’00.00 — Dallin Thornton, Bingham, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

15’09.00 — Nicholas Rubio, West, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

14’00.00 — Jackson Merrill, Orem, So. (5/19 at state meet)

13’06.00 — Brandon Hall, Bingham, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

13’00.00 — Cameron Tucker, Riverton, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

13’00.00 — Kyle James, Riverton, So. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 16’03 by Riverton’s Robbie Walker in 2019

Girls top performances

100 meters



11.83 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, So. (5/19 at state meet)

11.92 — Kristin Cook, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

11.97 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, So. (5/7 at BYU)

12.24 — Marianne Barber, Farmington, Jr. (4/30 at Woods Cross)

12.34 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

12.37 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, So. (5/7 at BYU)

12.42 — Marci Richins, North Summit, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

12.49 — Shelbie Workman, Bingham, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters



24.17 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, So. (5/19 at state meet)

24.54 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, So. (5/19 at state meet)

25.04 — Marianne Barber, Farmington, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

25.35 — Marci Richins, North Summit, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

25.47 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

25.48 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, So. (5/19 at state meet)

25.48 — Kristin Cook, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/12 at Region 9 meet)

25.67 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, So. (4/30 at Millard)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters



56.12 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, So. (5/19 at state meet)

56.40 — Marianne Barber, Farmington, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

56.74 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, So. (4/30 at American Fork)

57.07 — Lexi Goff, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/12 at Region 4 meet)

57.28 — Millie Wilcox, Olympus, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

57.79 — Lilly Stratton, Salem Hills, So. (5/12 at Region 8 meet)

57.89 — Lucie Prettyman, East, Jr. (5/2 at Region 6 meet)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018

800 meters



2:14.78 — Katie Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/8 at BYU)

2:15.04 — Lexi Goff, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/8 at BYU)

2:15.15 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Jr. (5/12 at Region 9 meet)

2:15.24 — Addi Bruening, Herriman, Jr. (5/12 at Region 3 meet)

2:15.59 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, So. (4/30 at American Fork)

2:17.56 — Taylor Jorgensen, Mountain Ridge, So. (5/12 at Region 7 meet)

2:17.68 — Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/12 at Region 4 meet)

2:18.26 — Taylor O’Farrell, Riverton, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

2:18.53 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, Fr. (5/19 at state eet)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters



4:57.50 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Jr. (5/8 at BYU)

5:00.01 — Addi Bruening, Herriman, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

5:00.58 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, So. (5/19 at state meet)

5:01.83 — Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

5:04.21 — Katie Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

5:05.00 — Raygan Peterson, Timapnogos, So. (5/19 at state meet)

5:05.17 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

5:05.31 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, So. (4/17 at Davis)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters



10:28.41 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Jr. (4/30 at Dixie)

10:42.61 — Addi Bruening, Herriman, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

10:48.60 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

10:58.24 — Hope Preston, Davis, Sr. (5/11 at Region 1 meet)

10:59.35 — Mari Konold, Mountain View, So. (5/19 at state meet)

11:03.09 — Eliza Mason, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

11:03.68 — Hailey Low, Layton, So. (5/11 at Region 1 meet)

11:03.80 — Avery Moore, American Fork, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

11:05.85 — Kennedy Maudsley, Davis, So. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles



14.60 — Zoey Bonds, Cedar City, Jr. (5/12 at Region 9 meet)

14.79 — Eliza Smith, Bingham, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

14.87 — Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

15.02 — Aniston Haycock, Davis, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

15.30 — Eden Devries, Weber, So. (4/30 at Woods Cross)

15.41 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, So. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles



44.00 — Aniston Haycock, Davis, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

45.12 — Sydney Watson, Springville, So. (5/19 at state meet)

45.53 — Eliza Smith, Bingham, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

45.63 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, So. (5/19 at state meet)

46.30 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Fr. (5/7 at BYU)

46.40 — Zoey Bonds, Cedar City, Jr. (5/12 at Region 9 meet)

46.58 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

High jump



5’07 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Fr. (4/30 at Woods Cross)

5’04 — Tylee Davis, Hurricane, Jr. (4/30 at Dixie)

5’04 — Madi Orton, Kanab, So. (4/30 at Millard)

5’04 — Sydney Hansen, Salem Hills, Jr. (5/12 at Region 8 meet)

5’04 — Mallory Smith, Union, Fr. (5/12 at Region 14 meet)

5’04 — McKenna Beesley, Fremont, So. (5/22 at state meet)

5’04 — Kora Cook, Uintah, So. (5/22 at state meet)

5’04 — Mallory Smith, Union, Fr. (5/13 at Region 14 meet)

5’03 — Lindsey Miller, Woods Cross, Jr. (5/12 at Region 5 meet)

5’03 — Leah DeHart, Salem Hills, Jr. (4/23 at Orem)

5’03 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, So. (4/30 at Woods Cross)

5’03 — Haylee Prescott, Carbon, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump



18’07.50 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, So. (5/7 at Mountain Ridge)

18’00.00 — Levani Key, Bingham, Fr. (4/23 at Orem)

17’10.50 — Abby Schofield, Syracuse, So. (4/17 at Logan)

17’10.00 — Meredith Boggess, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/1 at Timpanogos)

17’09.00 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, So. (4/30 at American Fork)

17’06.50 — Cora Cook, Uintah, So. (4/30 at Carbon)

17’03.25 — Harmonie Ragin, Lone Peak, So. (4/17 at Provo)

17’03.00 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, So. (5/12 at Region 7 meet)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put



42’07.00 — Milly Garren, Logan, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

37’11.75 — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, So. (5/22 at state meet)

37’07.00 — Katelyn Hardy, Mountain Crest, Jr. (5/12 at Region 11 meet)

36’10.25 — Kalo Fifita, Herriman, So. (4/30 at Bingham)

36’10.00 — Ilaisaane Toa, Northridge, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1 meet)

36’08.25 — Saylor Day, Delta, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

36’07.50 — Tieri Rigamoto, Westlake, Jr. (5/12 at Region 4 meet)

36’03.25 — Lizzi Mataele,Juan Diego, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus



143’10.75 — Milly Garren, Logan, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

130’07.00 — Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont, Sr. (4/17 at Davis)

128’10.00 — Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, Jr. (4/30 at Millard)

121’02.25 — Madison Terry, Enterprise, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

121’02.00 — Kalo Fifita, Herriman, So. (4/30 at Bingham)

114’03.75 — Grace Knudsen, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/7 at BYU)

113’02.00 — Katelyn Hardy, Mountain Crest, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

112’07.00 — Ilaisaane Toa, Northridge, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin



147’07.00 — Brekell Gammell, Salem Hills, Jr. (4/23 at Orem)

134’09.00 — Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

127’03.00 — Keira Braegger, Box Elder, Jr. (4/30 at Woods Cross)

126’11.00 — Ashlyn Reeder, Box Elder, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

126’00.00 — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, So. (5/22 at state meet)

124’07.00 — Paige Berg, Wasatch, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

123’11.00 — Kaydee Marshall, Beaver, Jr. (5/22 at state meet)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault



(SR) 12’09.00 — Brielle Davis, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/16 at Davis)

11’09.00 — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, So. (5/19 at state meet)

11’03.00 — India Ortiz, Skyline, Jr. (5/19 at state meet)

11’00.00 — Emma Hamblin, Corner Canyon, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

10’09.00 — Graison Oberman, Bingham, Jr. (3/16 at Davis)

10’03.00 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Fr. (5/19 at state meet)

10’00.00 — Madilynn Grimshaw, Salem Hills, Jr. (4/27 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 12’09 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2021