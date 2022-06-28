Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ won’t be a ‘Disneyfication’ of the classic story

The “Matilda” remake trailer is out, giving fans a glimpse of Emma Thompson as the domineering Miss Trunchbull. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Netflix movie.

Driving the news: The trailer for the film, based on Roald Dahl’s classic 1988 novel, was released earlier this month, giving viewers a sneak peek of the movie’s cast.



Rather than recreating the 1996 Danny DeVito film, the movie is an adaptation of the popular “Matilda” musical currently running on London’s West End, Tyla reported.

What they’re saying: British director Matthew Warchus, who also directed the musical, says the movie “... will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, ‘Matilda,’ featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars,” Variety reported.



Regarding the film’s music, songwriter Tim Minchin explained he hopes to encompass Roald Dahl’s “holy trinity of humor, heart and darkness. ... I passionately wanted to avoid a ‘Disneyfication’ of the story,” per Hello! magazine.

The cast: The film stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, with Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”) as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”) as Mr. Wormwood and Andrea Riseborough (“Luxor”) as Mrs. Wormwood, according to Variety.

Details: Matilda tells the story of “a young girl with telekinetic powers who uses her gifts for good, to play pranks on her neglectful parents and fight back against bullies” with the help of her teacher, Miss Honey, Tyla reported.

