A Utah lawmaker was transported from the Capitol via ambulance after an apparent medical issue in the House chamber on Monday afternoon.

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, was seated at his desk shortly after lawmakers convened for an afternoon session at 2 p.m. when the incident occurred. Another lawmaker called out for Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful, a physician, who rushed to Johnson's aid and wheeled his chair into the House lounge behind the speaker's dais and out of public view.

Firefighters later brought an oxygen tank and other medical supplies through the rotunda and into the House offices. Johnson was transported via an ambulance, which left the west Capitol steps without its siren on, according to troopers.

"This afternoon, Rep. Dan Johnson experienced a medical episode and is now receiving treatment," a House spokeswoman told KSL.com via text. "We appreciate the swift response by Utah Highway Patrol and emergency responders. Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with Rep. Johnson."

The incident disrupted activity on the floor for about 25 minutes as representatives quickly adopted a motion to halt the proceedings while Johnson was treated.

More information about Johnson's condition and the cause of the medical episode was not immediately available.

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche