Summer is in full swing. School is out and temperatures are blisteringly hot — a combination that traps the entire family inside, looking for things to do.

If you’re looking for a movie to keep the entire family entertained during the heat of the day, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of fun, PG-rated comedies (with light romance) that the entire family can enjoy together this summer.

Here are eight fun romantic comedies (emphasis on comedy) to watch with the whole family this summer.

1. ‘Father of the Bride’

When Annie (Kimberly Williams) gets home from study abroad and reveals she’s engaged, her parents — George Banks (Steve Martin) and his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton) — spiral. Overprotective George is reluctant to let go of his oldest daughter, while Nina attempts to welcome their future son-in-law with love.

George becomes increasingly unhinged when he meets the extravagant wedding consultant (Martin Short) and his flamboyant assistant (B.D. Wong).

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Hulu.

2. ‘Overboard’

Joanna (Goldie Hawn) is a snobby heiress who enjoys a leisurely life with her husband. When Joanna falls overboard her yacht and suffers from amnesia, her husband embraces the accident as an opportunity to take a break from his difficult wife.

Joanna is taken in by Dean (Kurt Russell), a widowed father of four who worked as a carpenter for her. He tells Joanna she is his wife and a mother of four. With no memory of her past, Joanna struggles to accept her new life as a homemaker.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

3. ‘Sabrina’

Since childhood, Sabrina (Julia Ormond) has harbored feelings for David (Greg Kinnear), the playboy son of a wealthy family, who Sabrina’s father works for as a chauffeur. While on an internship in Paris, Sabrina blossoms into a glamorous woman who can capture David’s attention.

As the pair fall for each other, Linus (Harrison Ford), David’s older brother, disapproves of the relationship. In his efforts to split them up, Linus falls for Sabrina.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: YouTube TV.

4. ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’

When Toula (Nia Vardolos) is still unmarried at 30, her family, who own a Greek restaurant, begin to worry about her romantic life.

After starting a new job at a travel agency, Toula falls for Ian (John Corbett), a handsome teacher. Toula’s family must learn to embrace Ian, a foreigner, into their big Greek family.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Max.

5. ‘Aquamarine’

Best friends Claire (Emma Roberts) and JoJo (Hailey Rodgers) discover a mermaid hiding in their beach club’s pool. The sassy sea creature, Aquamarine (Sara Paxton), is on a mission to prove to her overprotective father that love exists — with help from her new friends, she searches true love.

Rated: PG

Where to watch: Hulu.

Related 20 romantic comedies your teenager will appreciate as much as you do

6. ‘Runaway Bride’

Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) has a reputation for ditching men at the altar — earning her the nickname “runaway bride.” When a big-city newspaper journalist (Richard Gere) gets wind of Maggie’s wedding-day habit, he wants to write a story on it.

While investigating Maggie’s three runaway moments, he cannot help but catch feelings for her.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

7. ‘Roxanne’

In this modern adaption of the play “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand, C.D. Bales (Steve Martin) is the witty, brave fire chief of a small Pacific Northwest town. He struggles to pursue the girl of his dreams due to insecurities about his enormous nose.

But when his shy underling, Chris McConnell (Rick Rossovich), also falls for Roxanne (Daryl Hannah), he feeds the good-looking young man the right words to win her heart.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Apple TV+.

8. ‘A Cinderella Story’

When her father is killed in an earthquake, Sam (Hilary Duff) is sentenced to working at her cruel stepmother’s diner to earn enough money to attend Princeton.

Sam keeps happy through her anonymous email relationship with Nomad (Chad Michael Murray). But when Sam agrees to meet Nomad at the high school dance, she discovers he is the most popular guy at her school. Too intimidated to face him, Sam keeps her identity a secret.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.