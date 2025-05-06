MrBeast accepts the award for favorite male creator during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

YouTube giant MrBeast is opening a new chapter in his expansive “Beast” brand.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, will expand his multi-faceted brand — which includes multiple YouTube channels, a chocolate brand, a prepackaged lunch brand, a game show and more — into a new territory: fiction writing.

Donaldson is joining forces with multi-bestselling author James Patterson to pen a novel, set to publish by HarperCollins in 15 languages next year.

“In the age of social media, storytelling has the power to travel the globe in an instant—and when the world’s #1 thriller writer and the #1 social media creator come together to write a book, it demands a global, simultaneous release, which HarperCollins is uniquely positioned to provide," Brian Murray, President and CEO of HarperCollins, said in a statement.

He continued, “We’re thrilled to be the publishing partner of James Patterson and MrBeast for this groundbreaking project.”

For Donaldson, the partnership made sense because he and Patterson share an interest in encouraging his expansive audience and others to read.

“We’re both passionate about inspiring people around the world to read more, and I hope this also opens doors for other creators looking to get published,” Donaldson said in a statement.

The novel’s plot, which might sound familiar to “Beast Games” audiences, is the sort of “high-octane, pulse-pounding thriller” which falls under Patterson’s umbrella of expertise.

In the untitled novel, “100 contestants compete in an extreme global competition as they fight to not only survive dangerous tests held in treacherous locations around the world but also prove their leadership skills,” per the logline shared in a press release.

“During each of the tests, relationships will grow, betrayals will cut deep, and more and more contestants will be eliminated. Or die. In the end, the one and only winner will receive one billion dollars.”

Donaldson rose to viral fame with his family-friendly stunt videos — many of which center on competing in daredevil challenges to earn large sums of cash. Some of his previous clips include: “Survive 100 Days Trapped, Win $500,000,” “Would You Risk Drowning for $500,000?” and “Face Your Biggest Fear To Win $800,000.”

In December, Donaldson released the “largest game show in history” in partnership with Amazon MGM studios, which took his typical antics to the next level with dozens of intense challenges and a grand prize of $5 million.

Patterson was introduced to Donaldson after the YouTuber mentioned an interest in expanding his business into fiction writing, per The New York Times.

“One thought has driven my choices for the past couple of years: ‘My time here is short—what can I do most beautifully?’" Patterson said in a statement.

He continued, “I met Mr. Beast at his studio; we talked for several hours and settled on an idea we were incredibly excited to turn into a novel. I think it’s going to turn on readers all over the world.”

Patterson has collaborated with several high-profile figures previously, co-authoring novels with Dolly Parton, Bill Clinton and Michael Crichton, per a press release. He has received 10 Emmy awards, the National Humanities Medal, an Edgar award and several others.

“He’s an unbelievable young entrepreneur,” Patterson said of Donaldson, per The New York Times. “He’s like: Failure is not an option. I’m going to move these things.”

When does MrBeast’s novel come out?

The untitled novel is set to release by HarperCollins sometime in 2026. An official release date has not been set.